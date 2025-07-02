Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GJU, RCSSTEWA Discuss Space Technology Cooperation


(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Madaba, July 2 (Petra) -President of the German Jordanian University (GJU), Dr. Ala'aldeen Al-Halhouli, on Wednesday discussed joint cooperation prospects in the specialized education and training fields in space science and technology with a delegation from the Regional Centre for Space Science and Technology Education for Western Asia (RCSSTEWA), headed by Brig. Gen. Muammar Haddadin.
The two sides discussed proposed areas of cooperation, mainly development of academic courses in the basics of space science and technology.
Talks also went over launching ad hoc technical training sessions for the university's students and interested parties from various sectors, which would contribute to building "advanced" scientific capabilities in this "vital" field, according to a GJU statement.
Talking at the meeting, Al-Halhouli noted the university's "keenness" to build "strategic" partnerships with specialized scientific institutions.
Al-Halhouli also called for integrating space and technology concepts into university courses to enhance students' skills to meet requirements of the global labor market.
Haddadin, in turn, expressed appreciation for the GJU's "pioneering" role in the region's higher education.
Haddadin affirmed the center's "readiness" to cooperate in implementing joint training and research projects and providing students with applied knowledge in the space science areas.
Under the GJU's vision, the cooperation aims to expand future specializations and open new horizons for its students in the innovation and space exploration fields, enhancing its position as a "leading" educational institution on the regional level.

