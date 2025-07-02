Esgold Appoints Gordon Robb As CEO, Marking A New Era Of Leadership And Growth

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) -is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Robb as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This milestone follows a rigorous executive search and is aligned with the Company's transition into gold and silver production at its flagship Montauban Project in Quebec. Paul Mastantuono will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board while taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Robb brings over a decade of experience across investment banking, fixed income trading, and mining industry capital markets. Most recently, he served as the Business Development and Investor Relations Manager for Scottie Resources, where he was instrumental in capitalizing the company and leading shareholder engagement strategies.

Prior to that, Gordon held senior roles at leading global financial institutions, including ICAP in Hong Kong, BGC Partners (formerly a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald), and the TMX Group, where he traded sophisticated fixed income instruments for some of the world's largest institutional clients. His work spanned major financial centers such as Hong Kong, London, New York, and Dubai-positioning him at the intersection of global capital markets and cross-border investment flows.

A graduate of Thompson Rivers University with a BBA in Finance and Economics, Gordon also holds capital markets certifications from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Investment Funds Institute of Canada.

"We're entering a transformational phase in ESGold's evolution, and I could not be more excited to welcome Gordon as our new CEO," said Paul Mastantuono, Chairman and COO. "His global capital markets background, investor acumen, and proven track record in scaling resource companies make him the ideal person to lead ESGold into production and far beyond. He has the energy, vision, and credibility to execute our bold strategy and take ESGold to the next level."

Mr. Robb's appointment comes at a transformational time for the Company. ESGold is completing the final stages of construction at Montauban, finalizing concentrate testing by gravity separation at Montauban and finalizing the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlining new project economics. The Company's Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey is nearing completion, with results expected to inform 3D modeling and guide future exploration targeting deeper geological structures.

"ESGold has laid the foundation for something extraordinary," said Gordon Robb, CEO. "The Montauban Project is fully permitted, construction is well underway, and a major discovery opportunity is unfolding alongside the tailings-to-cash flow model. We are building what the market has long been waiting for-a replicable, scalable clean mining company that delivers returns through both production and discovery, while minimizing environmental and permitting risk. I'm honoured to lead the next chapter of this Company as we prepare for near-term cash flow and long-term exploration success."

With Paul Mastantuono continuing as COO and overseeing on-the-ground execution, ESGold's strengthened leadership team is positioned to deliver against the Company's dual-track strategy: near-term revenue through low-capex tailings reprocessing, and long-term upside through district-scale discovery and a clean, scalable production model.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production gold and silver mining company at the forefront of scalable clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its Montauban Gold-Silver Project toward near-term production while unlocking long-term value through strategic redevelopment, modern discovery tools, and sustainable resource recovery. Montauban, located 80 km west of Quebec City, represents a blueprint for cash-flow-generating legacy site redevelopment across North America.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgol for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on (formerly Twitter), LinkedI , and joining our Telegram channe .

For further information or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at ... or call 250-217-2321 .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ESGold Corp.

"Paul Mastantuono"

Chairman & COO

...

+1-888-370-1059

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding future production, cash flow, exploration results, project economics, and permitting. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that management believes are current but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: ESGold Corp.