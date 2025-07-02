Dalfort Capital Partners Completes Two Add-On Acquisitions, Expands Team

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bill Newman, President of Key Polymer, stated, "We are very excited about the opportunity to have Durant join the Key Polymer Group. The combination allows us to further expand our strategy of focusing on high performance, custom formulations serving niche markets. We will take advantage of our ability to leverage manufacturing assets by integrating production into our Lawrence, MA facility, and we plan to grow the business through new products and targeted sales efforts."

Key Polymer Holdings, a portfolio company of DalFort Capital Partners, has acquired Durant Performance Coatings.

Post thi

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as Key Polymer's legal counsel and FTI Consulting served as Key Polymer's financial advisor.

Additionally, Polymer Adhesives Holdings, LLC ("Polymer Adhesives"), a portfolio company of DalFort, has acquired Volunteer Adhesives ("Volunteer"), a Lafayette, TN-based manufacturer of solvent and water-based adhesives. Volunteer's products serve a broad array of end-markets, including packaging, woodworking, furniture, displays, transportation, HVAC, and many others. Polymer Adhesives' combination with Volunteer diversifies the platform's offering of high-performance adhesive products and expands the platform's manufacturing footprint, unlocking significant production capacity to support future growth.

Brady Basil, President of Polymer Adhesives, commented, "Polymer Adhesives is excited to partner with the team at Volunteer Adhesives. Volunteer's reputation for superior quality and formulation capabilities attracted us to the opportunity, and I look forward to the future prospects created by the merger of these two companies."

Spencer Fane, LLP served as Polymer Adhesives' legal counsel and FTI Consulting served as Polymer Adhesives' financial advisor.

DalFort announced it has added three members to its growing team, Preston Arnold as Senior Associate, Kelly Cotner as Chief of Staff, and Marquez Bela as Senior Fund Advisor.

Prior to joining DalFort, Preston spent over three years at Blue Sage Capital ("BSC"), where he was responsible for new investment underwriting and portfolio management. Prior to BSC, Preston worked at Raymond James in its investment banking division. Preston graduated from Baylor University with a BBA in Finance and Accounting.

Prior to DalFort, Kelly spent over two years as a Senior Executive Assistant at Texas Capital Bank ("TCB"). Prior to TCB, Kelly served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Operations for Congressman Michael T. McCaul (R), Texas. Kelly graduated from the University of Alabama with a BA in Criminal Justice, Sociology, and Criminal Law.

Prior to DalFort, Marquez spent 13 years at Rosewood Private Investments ("RPI"), where he was responsible for underwriting and executing direct investments in middle market businesses. Prior to RPI, Marquez worked at Capital Southwest Corporation. Marquez graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a BS in Finance, Plan II, and Business Honors.

About DalFort Capital Partners

DalFort Capital Partners is a sector-focused investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market. We work collaboratively to strengthen a company's strategic and financial position through operational improvements and acquisitions of complementary businesses. We specialize in identifying and executing strategic add-on acquisitions for our portfolio companies that enhance the company's relationship with existing customers and expand its reach into new geographies or market niches.

SOURCE DalFort Capital Partners