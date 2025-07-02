403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tesla Shares Dip Amid Resurgence of Trump-Musk Feud
(MENAFN) Tesla’s stock dropped sharply on Tuesday, falling nearly 4% to $303.45, as tensions flared between CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump. The dip, as of 1420 GMT, wiped out significant market value, slashing Tesla’s total capitalization to $947.2 billion.
This marks a continuation of Tesla’s recent downward trend, with shares losing approximately 11% over the past month. Much of this drop has been attributed to the ongoing clash between Musk and Trump, triggered by the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill.”
The conflict reignited on Tuesday after Musk escalated his opposition to the bill, warning he would form a new political party if the omnibus legislation is approved by Congress. In response, Trump fired back with sharp comments, claiming that Musk would “head back home to South Africa” if electric vehicle subsidies were cut.
Trump’s remarks took a more extreme turn later, with the president stating he would consider deporting Musk, as the feud over the Republican-backed spending bill deepened.
“I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look,” Trump remarked when asked by reporters if he might move to deport Musk.
Once allies, the relationship between Trump and Musk has rapidly deteriorated since late May, when Musk first criticized the bill, leading to a highly public and bitter exchange.
This marks a continuation of Tesla’s recent downward trend, with shares losing approximately 11% over the past month. Much of this drop has been attributed to the ongoing clash between Musk and Trump, triggered by the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill.”
The conflict reignited on Tuesday after Musk escalated his opposition to the bill, warning he would form a new political party if the omnibus legislation is approved by Congress. In response, Trump fired back with sharp comments, claiming that Musk would “head back home to South Africa” if electric vehicle subsidies were cut.
Trump’s remarks took a more extreme turn later, with the president stating he would consider deporting Musk, as the feud over the Republican-backed spending bill deepened.
“I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look,” Trump remarked when asked by reporters if he might move to deport Musk.
Once allies, the relationship between Trump and Musk has rapidly deteriorated since late May, when Musk first criticized the bill, leading to a highly public and bitter exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment