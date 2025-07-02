Nota AI Collaborates With Renesas On High-Efficiency Driver Monitoring AI For RA8P1 Microcontroller

MENAFN - PR Newswire) An MCU is a small computer on a chip used to control functions in devices like cars, appliances, and industrial equipment. By enabling AI to run efficiently on such compact processors, this collaboration brings scalable, real-time driver behavior analysis to embedded systems-making intelligent safety features more accessible, even in size- and power-constrained automotive environments.

The RA8P1 features Arm® Cortex®-M85 and Cortex®-M33 cores along with the Arm EthosTM-U55 NPU, enabling high-performance AI in a small footprint. Nota AI's DMS solution, optimized for RA8P1, achieves approximately 50 frames per second (FPS)-a notable benchmark for real-time monitoring.

Powered by NetsPresso®, Nota AI's proprietary AI model optimization platform, the company delivers lightweight, deployment-ready models for a broad range of Renesas hardware. In addition to the RA8P1, Nota AI provides optimized AI solutions for the RA8D1 MCU and RZ/V series microprocessors (MPUs), including the RZ/V2M, RZ/V2L, and RZ/V2H. Key applications such as People Detection, Line Crossing People Counting, and DMS have been successfully implemented on RZ/V devices, demonstrating their readiness for real-world deployment.

The ongoing collaboration between Nota AI and Renesas was also spotlighted at Embedded Vision Summit 2025 in Santa Clara. Nota AI showcased its high-capacity crowd counting solution-optimized for the RZ/V2H and capable of detecting up to 5,000 individuals in real time-at its own booth. At the same event, Renesas featured its RA8D1-based DMS solution, highlighting the potential of compact edge AI solutions in automotive safety. This collaboration underscores the companies' shared mission: enabling practical and efficient AI across embedded platforms. Nota AI's solutions deliver consistent performance on Renesas' full hardware lineup-from lightweight MCUs to advanced MPUs-bringing intelligence to vehicles, industrial environments, and public spaces where latency, power efficiency, and compact design are crucial.

"Our collaboration with Renesas integrates their advanced hardware expertise with our optimized AI technologies, unlocking new possibilities for embedded AI solutions," said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. "We look forward to further strengthening this collaboration, accelerating innovation, and driving widespread adoption of efficient, real-time AI in resource-constrained environments."

"Working closely with Nota AI demonstrates the RA8P1's potential to support advanced AI at the edge," said Kaushal Vora, Senior Director of Core Technologies & Ecosystem Enablement of Renesas. "Together, we're enabling smarter, more efficient solutions across key industries."

Through this ongoing partnership, Nota AI and Renesas are enabling high-efficiency edge AI to power the next generation of driver assistance and public safety applications. The optimized DMS solution for RA8P1 will be available starting in Jul 2025. For more information about Nota AI's collaboration with Renesas, visit: Nota AI Nota DMS | Renesas

About Nota AI

Nota AI (Nota Inc.) specializes in on-device AI and model optimization. Powered by its proprietary NetsPresso® platform, Nota AI delivers lightweight, high-performance AI for transportation, mobile, and IoT devices. Named one of CB Insights' '100 Most Innovative AI Startups,' Nota AI is expanding globally with presence in the U.S., Germany, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Learn more at .

