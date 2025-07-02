Nuwellis Appoints John Erb As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

MINNEAPOLIS, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company dedicated to advancing solutions in fluid management, today announced the appointment of John Erb as its Chief Executive Officer. Erb, who has served as interim CEO since February 2025, will continue to lead the company with a focus on strategic clarity, operational discipline, and sustainable growth.

This marks Erb's return to the CEO role at Nuwellis, having previously served in the position from 2015 – 2020. His reappointment reflects the Board's confidence in his leadership and deep understanding of the company's mission and potential. Under his interim leadership, Erb has brought stability and renewed momentum to the organization.

“I'm honored to lead Nuwellis at such a pivotal moment,” said John Erb, CEO of Nuwellis.“We have a passionate team, a therapy that saves lives, and a vision that resonates with clinicians. I'm excited to build on our strong foundation and drive the company forward.”

About Nuwellis Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2025 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Investor Relations: Rob Scott Chief Financial Officer ... Media Contact: Leah McMullen Director of Communications ...