Nextnrg Appoints Global Logistics Authority Gary M. Goldfarb As Chairman Of Newly Formed Strategic Advisory Board

MIAMI, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered through its Next Utility Operating System, smart microgrids, wireless EV charging, and mobile fuel delivery, today announced a strategic advisory agreement with Goldfarb Management Services, LLC. As part of the agreement, Gary M. Goldfarb, a recognized authority in global logistics and supply chain innovation, has been appointed Chairman of NextNRG's newly established Advisory Board.

Mr. Goldfarb is Chairman of the Board of The World Trade Center Miami and past Chairman of the Board of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at Interport Logistics and a board member of Global Empowerment Mission, bringing decades of experience in operational infrastructure, international trade and market expansion. Mr. Goldfarb helped revitalize The Miami Free Zone, driving occupancy above 96% and growing trade volume to nearly $1 billion at its peak. He also developed and obtained patents for software solutions for international logistics (From2.com) and holds advisory roles with organizations including the World Trade Center Miami and Florida International University's Engineering Master's ELE Program. He brings more than 50 years of experience in international trade and supply chain management.

"Our mission at NextNRG is to reimagine how energy is generated, managed and delivered," said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. "Gary's extensive background in logistics, distribution centers, and manufacturing operations, combined with his industry relationships, will be instrumental as we pursue strategic partnerships and business development initiatives aimed at powering commercial and industrial facilities with distributed energy generation, advanced smart grid technologies, and our revolutionary dynamic wireless charging solutions for industrial equipment and robotics."

NextNRG's innovative portfolio includes cutting-edge wireless charging technology specifically designed for industrial and commercial facility operations. The company's patented wireless charging systems provide seamless power solutions for warehouse equipment, forklifts, automated robotics, and fleet vehicles within manufacturing and distribution centers. These compact, efficient charging solutions eliminate the need for traditional plug-in infrastructure on factory floors and in logistics facilities, enabling continuous operations while reducing maintenance costs and safety hazards. NextNRG's smart microgrid technology integrates seamlessly with these wireless charging systems, creating intelligent power ecosystems that optimize energy distribution across entire commercial facilities.

Under the agreement, Mr. Goldfarb and his firm will advise on commercialization strategy, market entry planning and strategic partner engagement, leveraging his deep connections within the logistics, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. As Chairman of the Advisory Board, Mr. Goldfarb will help guide the company's efforts to bring intelligent, resilient energy solutions to commercial and industrial facilities across new regions and market segments.

"I'm excited to support a company that's leading the way in smart, decentralized energy systems for commercial and industrial applications," said Gary M. Goldfarb. "NextNRG is building the kind of adaptive infrastructure that modern warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities demand, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and impact in powering the future of industrial operations."

The formation of the Advisory Board represents a key step in NextNRG's corporate development strategy as the company moves toward commercial deployment of its AI-driven platforms and targets high-impact opportunities across infrastructure, industrial and municipal energy sectors.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem.

At the core of NextNRG's strategy is its Next Utility Operating System®, which leverages AI and ML to help make existing utilities' energy management as efficient as possible, and the deployment of NextNRG smart microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, healthcare campuses, universities, parking garages, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities and government properties, expanding energy accessibility while supporting decarbonization initiatives.

NextNRG continues to expand its growing fleet of fuel delivery trucks and national footprint, including the acquisition of Yoshi Mobility's fuel division and Shell Oil's trucks, further solidifying its position as a leader in the on-demand fueling industry. NextNRG is also integrating sustainable energy solutions into its mobile fueling operations. The company hopes to be an integral part of assisting its fleet customers in their transition to EV, providing fuel delivery while advancing efficient energy adoption. The transition process is expected to include the deployment of NextNRG's innovative wireless EV charging solutions.

