Bihar: Upset Over Not Finding Seat, BJP's Ashwini Choubey Walks Out Of Working Committee Meet
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was in Patna to inaugurate the meeting, with several senior BJP leaders, including Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, in attendance.
Ashwini Choubey arrived at Gyan Bhavan and was seen walking alongside Rajnath Singh towards the stage, with other leaders following.
However, on reaching the stage, Choubey looked around at the chairs, many of which were already occupied by senior leaders, and realised there was no seat marked for him.
Within moments, he stepped down from the stage and walked out of the venue.
When reporters questioned him about leaving before the event started and whether it was due to not finding a chair, Choubey said he only came to meet the Defence Minister.
“There is no such thing. I came here to meet Rajnath Singh and now have to attend another program at Gandhi Maidan. The whole hall is for us,” Choubey said.
Ashwini Choubey, a two-time MP from Buxar (2014, 2019) and former Union Minister, did not receive a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the BJP did not win the Buxar seat.
Choubey, known for his seniority within the party and his consistent support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had been a vocal supporter even during times of strained relations between Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Modi in Bihar.
The incident has sparked discussions within Bihar's political circles, with observers noting the awkwardness of the situation amid a crucial election strategy meeting, reflecting the undercurrents within the party as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly polls.
