USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest Invites All To Discover Freedom In July

"Freedom is more than a national observance; it's deeply personal, complex and transformational," said Guest, author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "Even if freedom may feel out of reach, I invite everyone to take control of their own personal independence and live a life in harmony."

To honor freedom in one's life, Guest lists five ways to break free and celebrate the possibilities.

"Are you stuck in rigid narratives about what you can or cannot do? Rewrite them," he said. "Freedom flourishes when your belief system aligns with your true potential.""I've learned there is power in silencing the inner critic," Guest said. "To do so, recognize your achievements, no matter how small, and lean into your strengths. Confidence isn't a luxury; it's a necessity.""Whether it's a friendship, partnership or professional connection, anything that drains your energy and stifles your growth needs to be booted. You deserve better," said Guest, who speaks to tens of thousands of associates around the world each year.Build bridges, not walls. "Surround yourself with people who celebrate your wins and uplift you when life gets you down. A strong network of supporters brings a solid sense of freedom," he said."Stop setting yourself on fire to keep others warm," said Guest. "It's vital to set boundaries, rest, and celebrate the freedom to prioritize yourself."

In one example of negative self-talk, Guest was preparing to perform with Collin Raye's band at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time when his negative self-talk nearly immobilized him.

"Standing backstage waiting for our turn to go on, I became increasingly anxious as I convinced myself these negative thoughts were true," Guest wrote in his bestseller. "My hands started shaking, and my mouth went dry. How was I supposed to play and sing? I couldn't remember the notes to the first song, let alone the others that followed. My stomach hurt and my confidence plummeted. All I could think was, 'You're going to screw this up!'"

To his relief, he had a successful Grand Ole Opry performance and concluded, "Most of what we worry about never happens or is beyond our control."

Simply put, worry hampers creativity, induces anxiety and destroys peace.

"I have consistently found my grandfather's words to be true: if you are prepared, good things will happen," Guest said.

These five actions above not only reflect personal empowerment but also embody the harmony Guest speaks of in his book. Freedom isn't granted; it's created. It's not something to wait for; it's something to own.

"Global celebrations of freedom may vary, but the essence is the same," he said. "Freedom inspires joy, cultivates confidence and transforms lives. Begin today and champion your own independence."

