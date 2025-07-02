MDA SPACE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SATIXFY COMMUNICATIONS

Further enhances the company's end-to-end satellite offering as demand for digital constellations grows

BRAMPTON, ON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (" SatixFy "), a leader in next-generation satellite communication solutions based on in-house-designed chipsets.

"We are pleased to officially welcome the SatixFy team to MDA Space," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "With the successful completion of the acquisition, our combined team will continue to deliver differentiated technology to further reinforce our satellite systems strategy and competitive advantage as demand for software-defined digital satellite solutions continues to grow."

SatixFy's operations and full technology portfolio will be integrated into the Satellite Systems business area of MDA Space.

Information for Former SatixFy Shareholders

SatixFy's ordinary shares are expected to be de-listed from NYSE American in the coming days. Former SatixFy shareholders who have questions or who require assistance with exchanging their ordinary shares in connection with the Transaction may contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust toll free at (800) 509-5586 (North America) or (212) 509-5586 (outside North America), or by email at [email protected] . Full details of the Transaction are set out in the proxy statement and other relevant materials submitted by SatixFy to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC "), which may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at .

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 3,400 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects MDA Space's current expectations regarding future events.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the de-listing of the SatixFy ordinary shares from NYSE American (including the timing and effect thereof).

Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of MDA Space, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information, including: adverse changes in applicable laws or regulations; delay in distributing the consideration contemplated by the Transaction; expected growth; results of operations; performance; industry trends and growth opportunities.

While MDA Space considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Additional risks and uncertainties applicable to MDA Space include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the MDA Space Annual Information Form (AIF) dated March 7, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ at . MDA Space does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐ looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

