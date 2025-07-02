403
Niral Networks Accelerates Automotive Market Entry Through Strategic Destrosolutions Partnership
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India / Hyy, India – Niral Networks, a leading provider of Private 5G and Edge AI platforms, has announced a strategic partnership with DestroSolutions, a German-Indian cybersecurity company focused on Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) and critical infrastructure security. This alliance marks Niral Networks' formal entry into the automotive sector while strengthening the cybersecurity foundation of its 5G/6G solutions across multiple industries.
Securing the Future of Connected Mobility
The collaboration directly addresses the growing demand for secure, real-time communication in automotive and mission-critical environments. By integrating DestroSolutions' cybersecurity capabilities into NiralOS-powered networks, the partnership enables advanced threat detection, resilient software delivery, and zero-trust communication across a range of applications:
.Connected Vehicles: Encrypted V2X communication and secure over-the-air updates
.Industry 4.0 Manufacturing: Secure ECU flashing and diagnostics over 5G production lines
.Ports and Airports: Machine-to-cloud communication secured with zero-trust architecture
.Defense Operations: Trusted high-performance networks with built-in cyber resilience
Abhijit Chaudhary, CEO of Niral Networks, commented:
“As industries become more software-defined and latency-sensitive, secure real-time connectivity becomes indispensable. This partnership with DestroSolutions strengthens our ability to deliver not just advanced networking, but a secure digital foundation across automotive and critical infrastructure sectors.”
Pagilla Gowthami, Founder of DestroSolutions, added:
“Cybersecurity is no longer optional-it must be embedded into every layer of connectivity. Our collaboration with Niral Networks ensures that whether it's a vehicle, a factory, or an airport, security is engineered from the inside out, with compliance, resilience, and scalability at its core.”
Proven Through Deployment & Market Alignment
Pilot programs are already in motion with leading vehicle OEMs and industrial operators, focusing on encrypted V2X communication, secure software provisioning, and lifecycle management using private 5G/6G and distributed edge AI.
The partnership is strategically aligned with:
.India's automotive market ($125B, 15% annual growth)
.EV adoption targets (30% by 2030)
.EU cybersecurity regulations for new vehicles
.PLI schemes supporting telecom and automotive innovation in India
With the global enterprise 5G market projected to reach $167 billion by 2030, this collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of digital transformation, while paving the way for India's leadership in 6G-ready, secure connected ecosystems.
About Niral Networks
Niral Networks is a pioneer in Private 5G and Edge AI platforms designed for industrial automation, energy, logistics, defense, and manufacturing. Its flagship solution, NiralOS, delivers reliable, real-time, and secure connectivity tailored for mission-critical applications and autonomous operations.
About DestroSolutions
DestroSolutions is a cybersecurity innovator based in Germany and India, offering regulation-compliant security frameworks for Software-Defined Vehicles and critical infrastructure. Its solutions span embedded systems, OTA delivery, and cloud-connected services in automotive, defense, logistics, and aviation.
