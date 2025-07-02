Lithuania Upgrades Infrastructure To Better Serve Volunteer Soldiers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Lithuania's Ministry of National Defence announced on July 1 the start of construction planning for standardized military base complexes to serve the needs of the Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces (KASP) in Vilnius, Ukmergė, Pasvalys, and Kelmė, Trend reports.

The first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed in Vilnius by early 2027. Each facility will serve as a multi-purpose complex, including a headquarters, barracks, administrative offices, locker rooms, and storage areas.

“KASP is an integral part of Lithuania's defense system, and volunteer soldiers must be provided with modern, service-ready conditions,” said Deputy Minister of Defence Orijana Mašalė, who oversees infrastructure projects.“We are developing a unified network of standardized bases that will significantly enhance KASP's capabilities nationwide. A catalog of design solutions will ensure consistent quality and efficient resource use for future developments.”

The Ministry plans to launch a public procurement tender for construction in Vilnius during the third quarter of this year. All buildings will meet A++ energy efficiency standards and follow a consistent layout. In addition to military and administrative facilities, the complexes will include fitness and recreation areas, modern workspaces, and parking.

The new bases will be used by the 8th Territorial Unit of the Great Battle District in Vilnius and Ukmergė, the 5th Territorial Unit of the Vyčiai District in Pasvalys, and the 6th Territorial Unit of the Resurrection District in Kelmė. Design planning for the Pasvalys, Kelmė, and Ukmergė projects is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

The Vilnius site will also feature additional facilities, including a shooting range building, a sanitation facility, a garage, vehicle shelter tents, and laser shooting modules. The estimated construction cost of the Vilnius complex is approximately €3.6 million.

If the initial phase is successfully implemented, the Ministry plans to expand the program by constructing at least ten more base complexes in other regions of Lithuania.

The expansion of KASP infrastructure is intended to improve operational capabilities, ensure high-quality training for volunteer soldiers, and contribute to the nation's overall defense readiness.

Established on January 17, 1991, as the Voluntary National Defence Service (SKAT), the Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces became part of the Lithuanian Armed Forces' Land Forces in 2003. Today, approximately 5,500 volunteer soldiers serve in KASP. These reservists-who have committed to part-time military service-typically participate in combat training exercises for about 30 days per year, usually on weekends, allowing them to balance military duties with civilian careers or studies.