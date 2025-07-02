Seeking Stable Passive Income In Crypto? Quid Miner Offers A Sustainable New Cloud Mining Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quid Miner Introduces a Sustainable Cloud Mining Alternative for Stable Passive Income in Crypto

As blockchain becomes more popular and cryptocurrencies continue to integrate into the broader financial system, a major obstacle remains: volatility. For many investors, simply holding digital assets and hoping for a surge in prices is no longer a strategy, especially amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.









That's why a growing number of crypto holders are asking a new kind of question:

“How can I put my assets to work-without constantly watching the market?”

A UK-registered cloud mining platform called Quid Miner is offering a compelling answer.

Quid Miner offers a new way to gain potential profits.

Supports major currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) - no transactions and no hardware configuration required. By simply choosing the right cloud mining contract, users can gain potential profits while reducing the impact of market fluctuations.

After the user selects the mining contract, his assets will be automatically bound to the energy-saving and environmentally friendly professional mining machine remotely managed by the Quid Miner platform, and maintained and operated by the platform. And obtain potential passive income without manual supervision.

Quid Miner platform core functions:

⦁ Real Security Infrastructure: Provide McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection and 24/7 technical support.

⦁ Transparent and safe fees: There are no hidden fees and the contract is clear and concise.

⦁ Support for 10+ Cryptocurrencies: Including BTC, DOGE, ETH, SOL, XRP, LTC, BCH, USDC, and USDT (TRC20 & ERC20).

⦁ Green Energy Commitment: All mining operations are powered by 100% renewable energy.

⦁ Mobile Access: Both iOS and Android apps allow users to monitor earnings and adjust strategies in real time.

⦁ Instant Start for New Users: A $15 welcome bonus and $0.60 in daily mining income are available with no upfront investment required.

Click here for full contract details

Why Now-and Why Quid Miner?

As crypto continues to mature, more investors are moving beyond speculative strategies and seeking real utility from their assets. Quid Miner offers a timely alternative with several competitive advantages:

1. Environmental Responsibility

With global concern over Bitcoin's energy use, Quid Miner's use of 100% renewable energy offers a more sustainable solution.

2. Mass Market Accessibility

From newcomers to crypto whales, the platform accommodates a wide range of user profiles with flexible entry points.

Company Overview

Quid Miner was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in the UK. It is a cloud mining service provider that integrates green computing power and artificial intelligence. Our goals:

“Our goal: to enable every crypto asset holder to participate in smart cloud mining and gain potential benefits”

Summary

In the current turbulent crypto market, Quid Miner provides a robust path: by choosing cloud mining computing power contracts, digital assets can obtain potential returns. At the same time, it provides investors with greater flexibility in a dynamic market environment. Whether you are a long-term holder of XRP or a diversified cryptocurrency holder, Quid Miner is your trusted choice.







For more details, please visit the official website of the platform: or (click to download the mobile APP )

Official platform email: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

