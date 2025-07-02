Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bomb Blast Targets Officials In Bajaur, AC Nawagai Among Four Killed

2025-07-02 06:06:45
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A deadly bomb blast struck near Sadiqabad Phatak on Nawagai Road in Bajaur's Khar tehsil, claiming the lives of four individuals, including Assistant Commissioner Nawagai, Tehsildar Wakeel, a police subedar, and a police constable. At least 11 others were injured in the attack.

According to sources, the blast targeted an official government vehicle.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the scene, cordoning off the area and launching an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.

