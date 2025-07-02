Glo Fiber Launches Lightning-Fast Fiber Internet In Hillsboro, Ohio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDINBURG, Va., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN), has launched their 100% fiber optic broadband service in initial neighborhoods in Hillsboro, Ohio. Construction began earlier this year and is expected to be completed in early 2026, providing over 3,000 homes and businesses with a reliable, future-proof option for high-speed internet service. As construction continues, residents will receive advance notice via mail, and they can check availability or sign up for service at .

“The City of Hillsboro is a growing community that recognizes the benefits of strong infrastructure, including broadband,” said Justin Harsha, Mayor of Hillsboro.“Fiber broadband provides value to businesses, students, homeowners and more. The City of Hillsboro is very pleased that Glo Fiber has chosen to invest here."

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel's 17,200-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

“We are thrilled to bring Glo Fiber's high-speed, reliable fiber-to-the-home service to the residents and businesses of Hillsboro,” said Chris Kyle, VP of Industry Affairs & Regulatory at Shentel.“Access to fiber-based internet is a game-changer - it empowers local businesses with the connectivity they need to thrive, supports remote work and education, and enhances everyday digital experiences for families. We look forward to delivering the speed, reliability, and customer-focused service that Hillsboro deserves."

Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to their competitors:



Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts Prompt and friendly local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit for residential service and for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 363,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell, Shentel

...

540-984-5055

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at