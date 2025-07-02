403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rpost Named A Leader In Aragon Research's 2025 Globetm For Intelligent Enterprise Content Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a global innovator in intelligent content security, has been positioned as a“Leader” in the newly released Aragon Research GlobeTM for Intelligent Enterprise Content Management (iECM), 2025. The report, authored by Jim Lundy and published on June 19, recognizes RPost's data-level AI-infused approach to enterprise content management, setting it apart from traditional perimeter-based solutions. CEO Zafar Khan emphasized the significance of RPost's RAPTORTM AI, which dynamically secures content by detecting interactions and automatically revoking access at granular levels-even when data resides within third-party systems.
The report highlights a growing need for smarter security as legacy methods fail to keep pace with evolving cyber threats and insider risks. RPost's platform leverages AI-powered tools like PRE-Crime, Redact+, RDocs, ID Leakers, and Page-Locker to provide proactive, autonomous protection across sensitive workflows. Khan adds that the company's approach not only meets but exceeds Zero Trust 2027 and 2032 capabilities, giving enterprises real-time visibility and control over content-long after it leaves their direct oversight.
for more information:
The report highlights a growing need for smarter security as legacy methods fail to keep pace with evolving cyber threats and insider risks. RPost's platform leverages AI-powered tools like PRE-Crime, Redact+, RDocs, ID Leakers, and Page-Locker to provide proactive, autonomous protection across sensitive workflows. Khan adds that the company's approach not only meets but exceeds Zero Trust 2027 and 2032 capabilities, giving enterprises real-time visibility and control over content-long after it leaves their direct oversight.
for more information:
Company :-RPost
User :- RPost Inc
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment