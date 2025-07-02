Kazakhstan Reinforces Migration Efforts Amid Rising Global Instability
The meeting addressed key trends in internal and external migration and heard reports from Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, as well as the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, and Labor and Social Protection of the Population.
In the course of the meeting, the President emphasized the importance of considering geopolitical factors and challenges, demographic forecasts, and the motivations behind population movement when implementing migration policy.
He also stressed the need to ensure control over the prevention of illegal migration, as well as to encourage the enhancement of the country's human capital.
Following the meeting, the Government was given specific instructions, including a review and analysis of the functions of state agencies, and the strengthening of integration across all information systems in the field of migration.
The Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a constitutional advisory body chaired by the President, responsible for national security and defense policy. It coordinates key government agencies to address internal and external threats, overseeing strategic programs and appointments.
