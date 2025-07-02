Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Reinforces Migration Efforts Amid Rising Global Instability

Kazakhstan Reinforces Migration Efforts Amid Rising Global Instability


2025-07-02 05:10:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 2 . The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presided over a regular meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which discussed issues of increasing attention to migration in the context of global instability, Trend reports.

The meeting addressed key trends in internal and external migration and heard reports from Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, as well as the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, and Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

In the course of the meeting, the President emphasized the importance of considering geopolitical factors and challenges, demographic forecasts, and the motivations behind population movement when implementing migration policy.

He also stressed the need to ensure control over the prevention of illegal migration, as well as to encourage the enhancement of the country's human capital.

Following the meeting, the Government was given specific instructions, including a review and analysis of the functions of state agencies, and the strengthening of integration across all information systems in the field of migration.

The Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a constitutional advisory body chaired by the President, responsible for national security and defense policy. It coordinates key government agencies to address internal and external threats, overseeing strategic programs and appointments.

MENAFN02072025000187011040ID1109750692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search