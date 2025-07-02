First Batch Of 5,485 Amarnath Pilgrims Reaches Qazigund

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Qazigund- Amid multi-tier security cover, first batch of Amarnath yatris reached Qazigund where they were welcomed at Nauvnag tunnel in a traditional manner.

An official said Baltal axis convoy departed at 5:20 am, followed by Pahalgam axis convoy at 06:04 am.“5,485 yatris are part of this batch, with 2,347 heading via the Baltal route and 3,138 via Pahalgam,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that 4,395 are males, 1,043 females, and 31 children, along with 16 sadhus.

The convoy includes 299 vehicles – 162 on the Baltal axis and 137 on the Pahalgam axis. The vehicle distribution includes 113 buses (48 via Baltal, 65 via Pahalgam), 42 medium motor vehicles (MMVs), and 144 light motor vehicles (LMVs),” he said.

Meanwhile, locals welcomes the yatris at Navyug tunnel in a traditional manner.

Read Also LG Flags Off First Batch Of Pilgrims Of Amarnath Yatra Amarnath Yatra Set To Begin: LG To Flag Off First Batch Today

A local social activist, M Iqbal Ahmager said the people of J&K are here to welcome the yatris as Kashmir is known for its hospitality.

He also said the people of J&K will protect every yatri until the culmination of the yatra.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina said locals play a key role in serving the pilgrims and make Amarnath yatra a success.“I have seen youth welcoming the yatris. This is the true spirit of Kashmir,” he said.