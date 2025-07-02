403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Paramount Agrees to Settle Lawsuit with Trump Over CBS
(MENAFN) Paramount Global—a major player in U.S. media and entertainment—has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump by paying $16 million. The settlement, announced on Tuesday, resolves the dispute stemming from CBS News, a subsidiary of Paramount.
The lawsuit, filed in a Texas district court in October, claimed that Trump’s electoral prospects were negatively impacted after CBS aired two conflicting versions of comments made by then-Vice President Kamala Harris during a "60 Minutes" interview.
Following months of negotiations, a resolution was reached, with both sides agreeing on the $16 million figure. Media reported that the settlement also includes a commitment by Paramount to release transcripts of all future "60 Minutes" interviews with U.S. presidential candidates—after the broadcasts, and with redactions for legal or national security concerns.
The funds will be directed to Trump’s future presidential library, as outlined in the settlement terms, a news agency reported. Paramount chose this course over continuing a protracted legal battle to defend "60 Minutes" and its journalists in court.
Importantly, the agreement does not include any formal apology or expression of regret from Paramount, according to the report.
The company is hopeful that resolving this legal issue will smooth the path for its planned sale to David Ellison's Skydance Media, which still requires approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
This marks the second significant settlement between Trump and a prominent news organization. In December, Trump settled a defamation case with ABC News, which involved a public apology and a $15 million payout to his presidential library.
The lawsuit, filed in a Texas district court in October, claimed that Trump’s electoral prospects were negatively impacted after CBS aired two conflicting versions of comments made by then-Vice President Kamala Harris during a "60 Minutes" interview.
Following months of negotiations, a resolution was reached, with both sides agreeing on the $16 million figure. Media reported that the settlement also includes a commitment by Paramount to release transcripts of all future "60 Minutes" interviews with U.S. presidential candidates—after the broadcasts, and with redactions for legal or national security concerns.
The funds will be directed to Trump’s future presidential library, as outlined in the settlement terms, a news agency reported. Paramount chose this course over continuing a protracted legal battle to defend "60 Minutes" and its journalists in court.
Importantly, the agreement does not include any formal apology or expression of regret from Paramount, according to the report.
The company is hopeful that resolving this legal issue will smooth the path for its planned sale to David Ellison's Skydance Media, which still requires approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
This marks the second significant settlement between Trump and a prominent news organization. In December, Trump settled a defamation case with ABC News, which involved a public apology and a $15 million payout to his presidential library.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment