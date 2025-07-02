Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paramount Agrees to Settle Lawsuit with Trump Over CBS

2025-07-02 04:43:06
(MENAFN) Paramount Global—a major player in U.S. media and entertainment—has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump by paying $16 million. The settlement, announced on Tuesday, resolves the dispute stemming from CBS News, a subsidiary of Paramount.

The lawsuit, filed in a Texas district court in October, claimed that Trump’s electoral prospects were negatively impacted after CBS aired two conflicting versions of comments made by then-Vice President Kamala Harris during a "60 Minutes" interview.

Following months of negotiations, a resolution was reached, with both sides agreeing on the $16 million figure. Media reported that the settlement also includes a commitment by Paramount to release transcripts of all future "60 Minutes" interviews with U.S. presidential candidates—after the broadcasts, and with redactions for legal or national security concerns.

The funds will be directed to Trump’s future presidential library, as outlined in the settlement terms, a news agency reported. Paramount chose this course over continuing a protracted legal battle to defend "60 Minutes" and its journalists in court.

Importantly, the agreement does not include any formal apology or expression of regret from Paramount, according to the report.

The company is hopeful that resolving this legal issue will smooth the path for its planned sale to David Ellison's Skydance Media, which still requires approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

This marks the second significant settlement between Trump and a prominent news organization. In December, Trump settled a defamation case with ABC News, which involved a public apology and a $15 million payout to his presidential library.

