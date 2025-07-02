U.S. Biodegradable Cups And Lids Market Forecast 2025-2034: PLA Leads The Charge, Rising At 7.2% CAGR

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States biodegradable cups and lids market was valued at approximately USD 3.28 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2025 to 2034, reaching around USD 6.16 billion. This growth is driven by increased environmental awareness, regulatory shifts towards sustainable materials, and evolving consumer preferences. The U.S. market benefits significantly from the food and beverage industry, which fuels demand for sustainable products.

Collaboration among researchers, industry players, and technology companies is intensifying to innovate environmentally friendly products. This includes advancements that enhance product performance, such as improved temperature resistance. Market players are also adopting cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, including enhanced printing processes, to personalize designs, thus reinforcing market growth.

One notable trend is the rising demand for PLA cups and lids. PLA leads the market growth, attributed to its biodegradability and origin from renewable resources, boasting a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2034. Paper materials follow closely due to their sustainable and recyclable nature, with a 6.9% CAGR. Starch-based materials, recognized for their renewability and compostability, see a 6.2% CAGR, while other eco-friendly materials exhibit a 5.9% CAGR.

In application terms, the food and beverage sector leads the market with a CAGR of 7.2%, reflecting increasing demand from food service industries. Quick-service restaurants markedly influence the 6.9% CAGR of food service outlets. The retail sector, driven by rising sales of biodegradable goods, observes a 6.2% CAGR. Other applications maintain a CAGR of 5.9%.

Regionally, the Far West dominates with a 7.5% CAGR, driven by its large market size and favorable climate. The Rocky Mountain region follows with a 7.0% CAGR, underpinned by sustainability initiatives and large populations. The Southwest, with a 6.7% CAGR, benefits from environmentally conscious consumers. The Southeast and New England regions post CAGRs of 6.4% and 6.0%, supported by urban adoption and trend-setting. The Mideast and Plains grow steadily at 5.6% and 5.2% CAGRs respectively, due to rising environmental regulations and awareness, while the Great Lakes sees a 4.9% CAGR fueled by eco-friendly trends.

Expert Market Research presents a comprehensive study of the U.S. biodegradable cups and lids market, analyzing historical and future trends from 2018 to 2032. The analysis reveals market dynamics, with a focus on drivers, challenges, and opportunities. Porter's five forces analysis offers insights into competitive rivalry, supplier power, and barriers, assisting stakeholders to understand market attractiveness. Additionally, the report discusses competitive positions, strategic moves, and shares of key industry players, while highlighting emerging trends, regulatory changes, and technological innovations shaping the industry.

