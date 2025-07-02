U.S. Biodegradable Cups And Lids Market Forecast 2025-2034: PLA Leads The Charge, Rising At 7.2% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|108
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$6.16 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Regions
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate
5 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market Analysis
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market Forecast (2025-2034)
6 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market by Material Type
6.1 PLA
6.2 Paper
6.3 Starch-Based
6.4 Others
7 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market by Application
7.1 Food & Beverages
7.2 Food Service Outlets
7.3 Retail
7.4 Others
8 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market by Region
8.1 New England
8.2 Mideast
8.3 Great Lakes
8.4 Plains
8.5 Southeast
8.6 Southwest
8.7 Rocky Mountain
8.8 Far West
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 SWOT Analysis
9.1.1 Strengths
9.1.2 Weaknesses
9.1.3 Opportunities
9.1.4 Threats
9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
9.2.1 Supplier's Power
9.2.2 Buyer's Power
9.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
9.2.4 Degree of Rivalry
9.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
9.3 Key Indicators for Demand
9.4 Key Indicators for Price
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Supplier Selection
10.2 Key Global Players
10.3 Key Regional Players
10.4 Key Player Strategies
10.5 Company Profiles
10.5.1 Eco-Products, Inc.
10.5.2 Vegware Ltd.
10.5.3 Dart Container Corporation
10.5.4 Fabri-Kal Corporation
10.5.5 Genpak, LLC
10.5.6 World Centric
10.5.7 Others
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment