RCB Victory Parade Stampede Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah May Appeal CAT Order Quashing IPS Officer's Suspension

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government is considering appealing the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) decision that quashed the suspension order of senior IPS officer Vikas Kumar in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case.

Government to decide on legal options after tribunal order

Speaking to the media at Vartha Soudha, the central office of the Information and Public Relations Department, Siddaramaiah said,“There is an opportunity to appeal the Central Administrative Tribunal's order quashing the suspension order of IPS officers in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case and an appropriate decision will be taken in this regard.”

Vikas Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, was among the officers suspended following the stampede incident at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade.

The CAT recently set aside the suspension, prompting the government to weigh its legal options. The incident claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 people.

Siddaramaiah responds to MLA BR Patil's remark on his post

Responding to a question about MLA BR Patil's reported remark that Siddaramaiah became Deputy Chief Minister by chance, the Chief Minister said, "Since B.R. Patil and I were MLAs together and I got an opportunity to become the Chief Minister, B.R. Patil may have made such a statement," he remarked.

Regarding concerns about caste census posters being pasted on houses without prior visits from officials, Siddaramaiah emphasised that effective systems are in place to ensure accurate data collection.

"Many systems have been put in place to conduct the caste census. Caste details can be submitted online or collected through house visits. The media should probe such claims to know the truth," he added.

Expert panel formed to probe heart attack deaths in Hassan

Meanwhile, in response to four heart attack deaths within 24 hours in Karnataka's Hassan district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced the formation of an expert committee led by Dr Ravindranath of Jayadeva Institute to investigate the cause and submit a report within 10 days.

The panel will be headed by Dr Ravindranath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The decision follows reports of 21 heart attack-related deaths in the district over the last 40 days.