Unified Data Experience From Medidata Paves Way For New Industry Standard Across Leading Biopharma Companies And Contract Research Organizations

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced that Medidata Clinical Data Studio , its AI-powered data management solution and an integral part of the Medidata Data Experience , has seen a rise in adoption with many of the industry's major players. In the past 18 months, biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations, including Eisai , Bioforum , ICON , Corcept Therapeutics , Everest Clinical Research , and ClinChoice have selected Clinical Data Studio to unify data review, improve trial oversight, and drive operational efficiency.

“As clinical trials become more complex and data-intensive, life sciences organizations are under increasing pressure to unify their data and analytics strategies to drive smarter, faster decision-making,” said Nisarg Shah, practice director, Everest Group.“Medidata Clinical Data Studio is at the forefront of this transformation with a next-generation platform that seamlessly integrates AI, advanced analytics, and deep domain expertise. With its end-to-end capabilities, Medidata empowers sponsors to unlock the full potential of their clinical data, accelerating innovation throughout the drug development lifecycle.”

With trustable AI-powered data services, Clinical Data Studio offers an unmatched and turnkey approach to data surveillance and risk-based quality management. This is an example of the power of the end-to-end industry and Medidata Platform and Experiences, with Medidata Data Experience for site and patient data acquisition, Medidata Study Experience for issue management and site monitoring, and Medidata Patient Experience for patient compliance.

“Clinical Data Studio is transforming the management and interaction with data in a world of AI. We are seeing real efficiency through streamlined collaboration, AI data review, and AI risk oversight,” said Tom Doyle, chief technology officer, Medidata.“By bringing together real-time insights, intelligent automation, and a unified data experience, Clinical Data Studio is empowering clinical trial teams to make faster, smarter decisions that ultimately benefit patients.”

The solution's adoption has been matched by growing industry recognition. Clinical Data Studio was recently honored with industry awards including the SCOPE Best of Show Award , the CUBE Technology Innovation Award , and the Pharmaceutical Excellence Award , affirming its position as a category leader in intelligent data management.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 36,000 trials and 11 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata's seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at . Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors , and follow us at @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: .

