Plainsea Helps CEE Lead Cybersecurity Innovation, Says Landmark Report On Region's Defense & Cyber Tech Rise

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

A groundbreaking new report by The Recursive - the first to comprehensively map Central and Eastern Europe's (CEE) cybersecurity and defense innovation landscape –reveals how a region shaped by proximity to conflict, cyberattacks, and legacy system failures is now emerging as Europe's fastest-moving innovation frontier in defense and cybersecurity, with €2.81B in publicly announced funding to date.

Titled“Who Is Protecting Europe's Future?”, the report charts a growing ecosystem of over 450 startups and companies across 19 countries and captures how a new generation of innovators is helping the region shift from reactive defense to proactive resilience.

Among those featured is Plainsea , the only company profiled through a full-length executive interview in the report – a signal of its role in shaping the region's shift toward continuous, AI-powered penetration testing. The platform is purpose-built for service providers (MSSPs) and internal security teams aiming to scale smarter, faster, and more effectively.

“CEE doesn't need to replicate the slower-moving enterprise security models of Western Europe. It has the chance to build leaner, smarter, and more agile service delivery models – if the tools and infrastructure allow it,” said Marko Simeonov, CEO of Plainsea.“That's exactly where our platform is focused.”

Plainsea: Turning Penetration Testing into a Continuous Advantage

As the report outlines, the conversation around cybersecurity across Europe is shifting – from compliance to continuity, from periodic testing to real-time validation. But many organizations still lack the tools to make that shift possible.

Plainsea fills that gap with the industry's first AI-powered platform built specifically for continuous penetration testing. Built to support teams delivering or managing penetration testing at scale, it enables security professionals to:

.Shift from point-in-time audits to ongoing, adaptive testing

.Automate tedious tasks like scoping, CVE enrichment, and reporting

.Accelerate time-to-remediation with real-time collaboration and visibility

.Scale pentesting services without scaling overhead

The result is a significant move from reactive firefighting to proactive, measurable risk reduction, grounded in the needs, speed, and strengths of the region.

From Fragmented to Focused: A Region Building Smarter Security Models

Backed by ecosystem players such as Presto Tech Horizons, Warsaw Equity Group, and DEFENDER Media, The Recursive's report also outlines how countries like Ukraine, Estonia, and Poland are deploying battlefield-tested technologies, shortening procurement cycles, and scaling dual-use innovations at unprecedented speed – turning CEE into a proving ground for agile cybersecurity models.

In his full-length interview, Plainsea CEO Marko Simeonov highlights how this context is exposing a deeper operational gap: while the region has world-class talent, it often lacks the infrastructure to use it effectively.“You'll find exceptional security engineers in Romania, Bulgaria, and Poland,” he says.“Yet, many operate within organizations where penetration tests are still commissioned only after an audit finding or a breach. Incident response plans often exist more on paper than in practice. Risk ownership is dispersed, and remediation workflows are rarely embedded into broader security strategies.”

Plainsea was built to help close that gap – by giving teams across service delivery and internal operations a platform for scalable, continuous penetration testing that reflects the speed, complexity, and strategic importance of CEE's evolving threat landscape.

Explore the full report ( ) and see how Plainsea is helping teams across CEE modernize their security operations:

About The Recursive

The Recursive is a media and market intelligence company focused on the emerging tech and startup ecosystems in Central and Eastern Europe. Their stories have reached over 70 million people worldwide, all in English. The media's main audience includes founders, top-tier investors and VCs from the US, UK, DACH, and CEE regions, major tech companies like Oracle, Google, Netflix, and Amazon, public sector representatives from over 20 countries, and anyone passionate about the latest trends in CEE's innovation community. Please visit for more information.

About Plainsea

Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, Plainsea is the first AI-powered platform purpose-built for continuous penetration testing. Designed for penetration testers, Plainsea enables organizations to automate repetitive tasks, streamline testing workflows, and scale their operations without sacrificing quality or visibility.

With a robust set of tools covering the full pentesting lifecycle – from scoping to retesting – Plainsea helps teams move beyond point-in-time audits and toward continuous, adaptive security validation.

Founded by Marko Simeonov (CEO) and Angel Angelov (CTO), Plainsea is backed by Ocean Investments. For more information, please visit



