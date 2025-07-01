Deepki Accelerates U.S. Operations To Help Commercial Real Estate Tackle Sustainability Challenges, Manage Risk And Drive Financial Performance

PARIS, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepki , the most trusted sustainability SaaS solution for real estate, is accelerating its expansion in the United States. This strategic move comes amid a shifting political and economic landscape. Sustainability has become a core financial business issue, with sustainability managers increasingly reporting directly to organizations' financial leadership. As a result, U.S. businesses are turning to Deepki's data-driven solutions to manage risk and enhance long-term financial performance.

An Established Track Record in the U.S.

Deepki's U.S. presence was strengthened two years ago through a unique strategic partnership with CBRE, the global leader in commercial real estate services and investments.

Already accounting for a significant share of the company's global revenue, the U.S. has quickly become one of Deepki's most important growth markets, with a client base of top-tier investment managers and global real estate firms such as Kennedy Wilson, Bellwether, and Unico Properties.

Market Drivers: Risk Management and Profitability

Two major factors are fueling demand for Deepki's solutions:

Risk Management: Increasing climate-related risks - floods, hurricanes, wildfires - have raised insurance costs and made assets in high-risk areas like California and Florida potentially uninsurable, pushing owners to rethink resilience strategies.

Financial Performance and Efficiency: Asset owners face mounting pressure to reduce costs related to energy, maintenance, water, and waste, while maximizing asset value. Retrofitting buildings and improving energy efficiency represent a profitable path to sustainability, but require expert, data-driven prioritization of capital expenditures to maximize return on investment.

Scaling Up Local Presence

Deepki is expanding its U.S. team, currently about a dozen employees based in New York and Seattle, while growing its customer footprint. The company now supports nearly fifty of the world's largest real estate investors, most based in the U.S., significantly expanding its global reach and empowering clients to enhance asset resilience and maximize long-term value.

Vincent Bryant, CEO and Co-founder of Deepki, comments:

"As U.S. asset owners seek to reduce risk and increase returns, we're seeing a real pivot, from talking about sustainability to acting upon it. We enable companies to lead, not just comply, by turning sustainability into a profit driver. It's what we've done for the past decade, and it remains our focus."

