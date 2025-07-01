Sonoco To Report Second Quarter 2025 Results
|Event:
| Sonoco Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast
|Time:
|Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|Audience Dial-In:
| To listen via telephone, please register in advance at
Analysts and Participants will receive their unique dial in details with a PIN by email to join the conference call upon registration.
|Webcast Link:
|
About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.®, we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America's Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at .
|Contact:
|Roger Schrum
|843-339-6018
|...
