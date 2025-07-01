Imperial Advisory Acquires 'CFO4VETS' To Provide Fractional CFO Services To Veteran-Owned Businesses

CFO4Vets

Brittney Taylor - Partner

Gershon Morgulis - Partner

WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imperial Advisory, a fractional CFO and C-suite advisory firm, and CFO4Vets, a veteran-owned CFO services firm targeting the veteran community, today announced that Imperial has acquired CFO4VETS. Effective immediately, CFO4VETS will operate as a subsidiary of Imperial Advisory focused on providing exemplary CFO and financial expertise to the veteran community. Imperial CFOs who also served in the armed forces will take the lead on servicing the CFO4VETS line of business.Since 2020, CFO4VETS has provided part-time CFO services to veteran-owned small businesses. Founded by Scott Chesson, who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and spent eight years in the U.S. Navy, CFO4VETS helps founders and other small business executives with diverse corporate finance services, including cash flow optimization, profitability analysis and valuation. With Chesson stepping back from CFO4VETS, the firm will now be helmed by Brittney Taylor and Gershon Morgulis, both of whom will retain their positions at Imperial Advisory.“As I move toward retirement, I'm excited to be able to hand off CFO4VETS to a talented advisory firm that will continue our mission of helping veteran-owned businesses enhance their financial operations,” said Chesson.“Moving forward, CFO4VETS will operate under theImperial Advisory umbrella, while remaining majority veteran owned. Creating a vehicle through which veterans can help other veterans succeed in business is one of my proudest career achievements, and I'm glad that Brittney, Gershon and the rest of the Imperial team are carrying the CFO4VETS torch forward.”Imperial Advisory launched in 2014 as a fractional CFO firm for small and mid-sized businesses. Over the past few years, the company has grown markedly, and its team of six seasoned CFOs provides counsel to regional and national businesses in retail, healthcare, manufacturing and other industries.“Having served in the Navy for almost a decade, I identify strongly with Scott's vision,” said Taylor.“Veterans tend to be excellent entrepreneurs, because of their discipline and resilience, but – as with so many small business owners – it's often hard for them to juggle complex financial decisions along with running daily business operations. I'm excited to work with Gershon to continue the legacy of CFO4VETS and help unlock the business dreams of ourveterans.”Morgulis added:“Military veterans have put their lives on the line for all Americans, and it's meaningful for the entire Imperial team to join forces with CFO4VETS. I'm grateful that Scott has chosen us to continue the legacy of working with the veteran community and we're glad to welcome CFO4VETS into the Imperial family. There is an elevated level of trust between military veterans, and we're proud to have several veterans on our team of amazing CFOs who will be the perfect voices to counsel and partner with veteran-led companies.”About Imperial AdvisoryImperial Advisory is an award-winning CFO firm serving companies with $5 million – $250 million in revenue. Founded in 2014 as a boutique consultancy, Imperial now boasts a team of seasoned CFOs who provide CFO advisory, Fractional CFO, FP&A outsourcing and augmentation, and acquisition/divestiture advisory and due diligence. Imperial supports in-house CFOs with an extra set of hands to help them meet pressing deadlines and gives CEOs of smaller companies access to expert CFO leadership for help with financial strategy and FP&A. Imperial's CFOs typically have 30+ years of corporate finance experience, ensuring clients benefit from deep expertise and collaborative problem-solving.For more information, visit our website,

CFO4Vets Announcement

