TRC Healthcare Launches Upgraded Natmed Pro To Further Support Evidence-Based Natural Medicine Use With Smarter Tools

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Used by major health systems, regulatory agencies, and academic institutions, NatMed Pro empowers professionals with science-backed insights into the safety, efficacy, and interactions of natural medicines.

TRC Healthcare launches upgraded NatMed Pro, the largest unbiased natural medicines database.

Post thi

"We've reimagined NatMed Pro to meet the rising demand for credible, accessible information about natural therapies," said Mikell Parsch, President, Healthcare at Colibri Group. "Clinicians can now navigate this space with greater speed, confidence, and precision."

What's New in NatMed Pro



Unmatched Evidence-Based Database : Over 1,400 monographs, 1,400 patient handouts, and a commercial product database featuring 300,000+ listings with label images. Every resource is rigorously reviewed, ensuring clinical reliability without promotional bias.

Smarter, Faster Platform : Improved navigation, modernized tools, and faster load times help users retrieve and apply critical information efficiently.

Enhanced Clinical Decision Tools : The Interactions Checker and Effectiveness by Condition Tool have been redesigned with enhanced functionality- allowing clinicians, researchers, and regulatory professionals to analyze interactions and efficacy with greater precision.

Integrated Continuing Education (CE/CME) : A growing library of accredited CE courses keeps clinicians ahead of emerging trends and ensures evidence-based natural medicine use in clinical and commercial settings. Mobile-Optimized and Accessible : The platform is now fully optimized for tablets and mobile devices and meets WCAG 2.1 Level AA standards, ensuring inclusive access across organizations.

Embed NatMed Pro's API Into Your Systems for Smarter, Safer Clinical Decisions

Organizations can now access NatMed's trusted content through an enhanced API, allowing for integration into learning management systems, clinical decision-support systems (CDSS), consumer apps, and other technology platforms.

The API provides:



Integrated information to ensure access to the latest evidence and safety data

Automation to eliminates manual searches and improve workflow efficiency Scalable integration for clinical, retail, research, and digital health environments

Request a demo and discover how NatMed Pro can empower your team with the most trusted natural medicine insights.

About TRC Healthcare

Founded in 1985, TRC Healthcare is a leading provider of evidence-based education, training, and clinical decision support solutions that empower healthcare professionals to practice at the top of their licenses. Trusted by over one million clinicians across pharmacy, medicine, and allied health, TRC delivers unbiased, expertly curated content to enhance care quality, regulatory compliance, and professional development.

TRC Healthcare is part of Colibri Group , a professional education company helping millions of licensed professionals start and advance their careers through high-impact learning across healthcare, real estate, financial services, accounting, and more.

SOURCE TRC Healthcare