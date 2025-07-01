Epson Introduces New Paper Options For Surelab D1070DE Minilab Printer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Production houses and small businesses are seeking affordable, high-quality solutions to meet the growing demand for personalized, small-format greeting card orders, as well as card stock and matte applications," said Aaron Brill, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "These new media offerings allow SureLab customers to support their clients with vibrant, high-quality output that captivates and enhances every occasion, offering everything from holiday cards and invitations to post-event thank you notes and photo printing to preserve the memory of the day."

New Epson Greeting Card Media for SureLab Customers Produces High-Quality Greeting Cards, Invitations and More.

When used with the SureLab D1070DE Minilab printer, the medias deliver high-quality single or double-sided output for fully customizable greeting cards and cardstock designs. The greeting card medias comes in a flat sheet or a perforated, ready to fold, design with no cutting or trimming required, simplifying production and reducing turnaround times. The SureLab Greeting Cards Half-Fold are 7"x10", perforated to make a 5"x7" card, and the SureLab Greeting Cards Flat are 5"x7." Both medias come in packs of 25 cards with envelopes and deliver premium, professional output ideal for production houses, businesses owners, artisans, and creative entrepreneurs looking to bring greeting card and matte printing applications in-house.

Availability

The SureLab Greeting Card and Matte Stock paper is available now through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. For more information, visit .

