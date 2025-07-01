Epson Introduces New Paper Options For Surelab D1070DE Minilab Printer
New Epson Greeting Card Media for SureLab Customers Produces High-Quality Greeting Cards, Invitations and More.Post thi
When used with the SureLab D1070DE Minilab printer, the medias deliver high-quality single or double-sided output for fully customizable greeting cards and cardstock designs. The greeting card medias comes in a flat sheet or a perforated, ready to fold, design with no cutting or trimming required, simplifying production and reducing turnaround times. The SureLab Greeting Cards Half-Fold are 7"x10", perforated to make a 5"x7" card, and the SureLab Greeting Cards Flat are 5"x7." Both medias come in packs of 25 cards with envelopes and deliver premium, professional output ideal for production houses, businesses owners, artisans, and creative entrepreneurs looking to bring greeting card and matte printing applications in-house.
Availability
The SureLab Greeting Card and Matte Stock paper is available now through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. For more information, visit .
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).
EPSON and SureLab are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
