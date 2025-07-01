Cravebooks Names Geetanjali Jain As CEO To Lead Platform's Next Chapter Of Growth

CraveBooks names data-driven product leader Geetanjali Jain as CEO following its 2.0 relaunch, signaling bold new growth for authors and publishing partners.

- Cary Bergeron

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CraveBooks , the fast-growing platform that connects authors with eager readers through marketing tools and community engagement, today announced the appointment of Geetanjali Jain as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2025.

Jain brings a dynamic blend of product innovation, data science, and cross-industry experience from top-tier organizations including Blackstone, American Express, and Sega. With a track record of building scalable, author-first tools and leading high-performance teams, she's poised to guide CraveBooks into its next phase of expansion.

As a graduate of UC Berkeley with a concentration in Data Science and Business Analytics, Jain has worked at the intersection of advanced technology and digital storytelling-two elements core to CraveBooks' mission.

“I'm excited to officially step into the role of CEO at CraveBooks,” said Geetanjali Jain.

“For the past four years, I've been working closely with the CraveBooks team leading projects across tech, marketing, and author experience. As a UC Berkeley graduate with a background in data science and business, I've always been drawn to the intersection of smart tools and creative storytelling. CraveBooks is the perfect place to bring that to life.

Looking ahead, our focus at CraveBooks will be building a platform that truly listens to authors. We just launched version 2.0 of CraveBooks which includes a brand-new author-inspired dashboard, and that's just the beginning. We will be setting up regular feedback calls, rethinking how we support authors at every step, and doubling down on what we do best: connecting great books with eager readers.”

CraveBooks 2.0 marks a major milestone, offering a modernized platform for book promotions , newsletter growth, and author analytics. Jain spearheaded the redesign and rollout, incorporating feedback from hundreds of independent authors and publishers.

Cary Bergeron, co-founder and outgoing CEO, will remain actively involved in acquisitions and marketplace development.“Geetanjali Jain is the right person at the right time,” said Bergeron.“Her strategic thinking, technical fluency, and author-first mindset will allow CraveBooks to thrive in an increasingly competitive publishing landscape.”

With a fast-growing ecosystem of tools, webinars, partner networks, and author communities, CraveBooks is actively inviting:

-Authors and publishers to participate in upcoming features and community programs

-Industry partners and platforms interested in collaboration or integration

-Media professionals to connect with Jain for interviews or speaking opportunities

