Trump Slams Musk, Says EV Subsidies Key to Tesla’s Survival
(MENAFN) Trump took to social media to accuse Musk of benefiting disproportionately from government subsidies, stating: “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.” The remarks targeted Musk’s involvement with Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer, and came shortly after Musk’s continued criticism of Trump’s proposed “Big Beautiful Bill.”
Musk had previously lambasted the bill, suggesting that cuts to EV and clean energy credits would be “incredibly destructive” and calling the proposal “political suicide for the Republican Party.”
Trump responded, noting that Musk had long known about the president’s strong opposition to the EV mandate: “Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one.”
Although no federal law mandates EV ownership, tax credits encourage the purchase of these environmentally friendly vehicles.
In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Musk also lashed out at the bill, accusing those who ran on a platform of reducing government spending but backed the bill of being hypocrites. He urged them to “hang their heads in shame” and warned that they would likely face defeat in upcoming primary races. “No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” Trump responded, also taking a swipe at Musk’s highly lucrative SpaceX contracts with the U.S. government.
The term "DOGE," an acronym for the Department of Government Efficiency, refers to Musk’s controversial efforts to downsize the U.S. government, which has faced criticism for abrupt firings and rehirings of essential staff, unsupported claims of waste, and an inability to achieve promised budget cuts.
Musk, who stepped down from his government advisory role in May, quickly became embroiled in a bitter exchange with Trump. The tension has escalated with Musk’s vocal disapproval of the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
