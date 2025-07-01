Eflow Launches Trade Surveillance Sandbox Functionality To Help Compliance Teams Cope With Rise In Market Volatility

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading regulatory technology provider eflow Global today announced the launch of its new Sandbox functionality for its award-winning TZTS Trade Surveillance system . The new functionality offers compliance teams a dedicated environment to simulate, test and refine their trade surveillance parameters with zero impact on their live system.Designed in direct response to growing regulatory pressure and the increasingly complex compliance landscape, the Sandbox empowers firms to reduce their volume of false positives, demonstrate audit-ready decision-making, and react with agility to volatile market conditions.eflow's latest research highlights the challenge: 43% of regulatory professionals cite managing the volume of false positive alerts generated by their trade surveillance system as a major concern. Yet until now, firms have rarely had access to a safe space in which to experiment with system configurations without jeopardising compliance.Providing a ring-fenced replica of a firm's live trade surveillance system, the Sandbox enables compliance professionals to simulate parameter changes using their own historical trading data, assess alert outcomes in detail, and export refined settings to the live system in just a few clicks.“The ability to stress-test your surveillance strategy with real-life trading data in a no-risk environment is a game-changer,” said Ben Parker, CEO of eflow Global.“Firms need the confidence that their alert thresholds are both appropriately stringent and operationally manageable. The Sandbox gives them that confidence - backed by real data and a clear audit trail.”The launch comes at a time of unprecedented regulatory scrutiny. Global regulatory enforcement activity remained high in the first quarter of 2025, with more than $150 million in penalties issued across six jurisdictions. The volume of enforcement actions in 2024 also rose 863% year-on-year, underlining the critical need for firms to take a more robust, evidence-led approach to trade surveillance configuration.“Recent market shocks, such as the release of DeepSeek AI and its ripple effect across NVIDIA and the wider NASDAQ, as well as the renewed volatility following President Trump's recent tariff announcements, have shown how quickly alert volumes can spike,” added Parker.“The Sandbox gives firms a way to replay these periods, refine parameters in response, and ensure robust controls are in place.”With regulators increasingly scrutinising firms' surveillance frameworks, the ability to demonstrate regular, evidence-based parameter testing is becoming a compliance requirement. The Sandbox enables firms to demonstrate to regulators that their trade surveillance strategies are built on robust, credible and auditable processes.eflow's Sandbox functionality is available immediately to all TZTS Trade Surveillance users. To learn more or request a demo, visit: eflowglobal.ENDSNOTES TO EDITORSAbout eflow GlobalFounded in 2004, eflow Global provides financial firms with technology solutions to help them comply with their regulatory requirements in a more streamlined, efficient and robust way. It offers award-winning solutions for market abuse surveillance, best execution, transaction-cost analysis, transaction reporting and eComms surveillance.The company currently services over 130 clients across five continents, providing both buy-side and sell-side firms with highly configurable digital tools that are designed to keep them compliant and competitive in this ever-changing regulatory landscape. eflow's regulatory solutions are delivered through a PATH, a unique digital ecosystem that offers the speed, convenience and efficiency of off-the-shelf software, combined with a level of customisation that is typically only associated with a bespoke platform.

Roseanna Lane

CommsCo

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.