Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Report 2025-2029: Key Vendor Analysis And Market Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart-connected pet collars market to grow by USD 846.5M from 2024-2029 with an 11% CAGR. Key factors are rising pet ownership, aging population, and increased pet spending. The report details market trends, vendor analysis, and segmentation by channel, application, component, and region.

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart-connected Pet Collars Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart-connected pet collars market is projected to experience a significant growth, with an anticipated increase of USD 846.5 million from 2024 to 2029, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during this period.

This market analysis offers a comprehensive evaluation of current market trends, size, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a thorough vendor analysis of approximately 25 prominent vendors.

The growth trajectory of the market is fueled by the strengthening bond between pet owners and their pets, a surge in the aging population, particularly in developed nations, and the rise in pet ownership accompanied by higher spending on pet care. These elements combine to create a favorable market environment poised for expansion.

Encompassing a historical and forecast perspective, the report provides expansive market size data, segmented regional analyses, and a detailed vendor landscape.

The smart-connected pet collars market is categorized as follows:



By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By Application: Dogs, Cats

By Component: Displays, GPS chips, Bluetooth chips, Sensors By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa

One of the primary drivers of market progression is the launch of new products within the global smart-connected pet collars market. This, coupled with the rising demand for pet monitoring solutions among working individuals and an increased preference for premiumized products, is expected to significantly propel market demand.

The report on the smart-connected pet collars market includes the following areas:



Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market sizing

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market forecast Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market industry analysis

The vendor analysis provided in the report is structured to enhance client market positioning by delivering detailed assessments of leading vendors, such as:



Dogtra Co.

Eureka Technology Partners

Findster Technologies SA

FitBark Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Gibi Technologies Inc.

Loc8tor Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Pawscout Inc.

PetPace

Pitpatpet Ltd.

Radio Systems Corp.

RAWR Inc.

SCOLLAR Inc.

SGI Venture Ltd.

Smart Tracking Technologies

Tractive GmbH

UbiSight Technology Wagz Inc.

Furthermore, the analysis outlines upcoming trends and challenges that could impact market growth, enabling companies to devise effective strategies and capitalize on emerging opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Analysis



Price Sensitivity and Purchase Criteria



Factors of Differentiation



Disruption Factors

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

Market Landscape



Market Ecosystem



Market Characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market Sizing



Market Definition



Market Segment Analysis



Market Size 2024

Market Forecast 2024-2029

Historic Market Size

Qualitative Analysis

Five Forces Analysis



Five Forces Summary



Bargaining Power of Buyers



Bargaining Power of Suppliers



Threat of New Entrants



Threat of Substitutes



Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Component

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Analysis



Companies Profiled



Company Ranking Index Market Positioning

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900