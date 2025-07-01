BPTP Launches GAIA Residences - First Glass Facade Residential Development On Dwarka Expressway
BPTP Launches GAIA Residences
Located within 12.05 acres of BPTP's larger development, GAIA Residences forms the second phase, following the launch of the highly successful Amstoria Verti-Greens. The project will feature three architecturally striking towers, with 531 thoughtfully planned 3 BHK residences, offering future-ready homes for modern families. Of these, sales for one tower are currently frozen and will commence post the shifting of an underground HT line - demonstrating the developer's commitment to regulatory compliance and resident safety.
GAIA Residences is set to attract discerning homeowners looking for a blend of architectural excellence, lifestyle convenience, and future appreciation.
“GAIA represents the next chapter in urban luxury - where form meets the purpose and every detail speaks of elegance, comfort, and conscious design,” said Amaan Chawla, President, BPTP Group .“We are building for a generation that values both sophistication and sustainability - and GAIA delivers both in abundance.”
Key Highlights of GAIA Residences
First Residential Glass Facade on Dwarka Expressway : Iconic glass towers with double-glazed facade ensure thermal efficiency, enhanced sound insulation, and an unmistakable urban identity.
Sky Gardens in Each Tower – Vertical Retreats at Every Level
GAIA redefines high-rise living with integrated sky gardens offering residents a layered lifestyle experience:
Yoga Deck at 400 feet – meditate above the city, surrounded by sky and serenity
Library Lounge at 300 feet – curl up with a book in a calm, elevated setting
Co-working Lounge at 200 feet – host meetings or work remotely with inspiring views
1.75 Lakh Sq. Ft. of Club & Landscape Amenities
An immersive lifestyle ecosystem that includes:
Dedicated Club Zones with private theatres, sports bar, bowling alley, arcade & guest suites
Indoor Sports Zone with Pickleball court, squash and badminton.
Wellness Spaces – Pilates studio, Turkish hammam, sauna, spa, and meditation areas
Kids-Centric Amenities – Art & Pottery rooms, Leg & robotics labs, dance and music studios, kids' library, tuition centre, and more
Over 10,800 sq. ft. of fitness zones
Global-Standard Design & Engineering:
Masterplan & Urban Design - DP Architects, Singapore
Interiors - Blink, Singapore
Landscape Architecture - Grant Associates, UK
Structural Engineering - Whitby Wood, UK
Construction - By top-tier Grade-A contractor
Highly Efficient Tower Planning:
Rectangular living-dining layouts for optimized natural light and ventilation
Expansive balconies and sky decks in each tower
7 High-Speed Lifts Per Core to minimize wait times and enhance comfort
Unbeatable Location & Connectivity :
Direct frontage on Dwarka Expressway
Immediate access to IGI Airport, Aerocity, Global City, and New Diplomatic Enclave
Proximity to Dwarka Golf Course, IICC, top-tier schools, hospitals & malls
Enhanced access via the new T3 tunnel and surrounding corridors like SPR, NPR & GCR
Platinum-Rated, Zone 5 Compliant Construction
Engineered for longevity and seismic resilience, setting a new benchmark in safe, responsible construction.
About BPTP
BPTP is one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered over 25,000 homes, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, and elegant, efficient living.
Legal Disclaimer:
