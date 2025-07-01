CASABOT Joins NVIDIA Inception Program To Accelerate AI-Powered Smart Home Innovation

CASABOT & NVIDIA - stronger together

CASABOT FZCO, the trailblazing AI-powered smart home automation company, today announced its official membership in the NVIDIA Inception Program.

- Mario Schiano Lo MorielloDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CASABOT , the trailblazing AI-powered smart home automation company, today announced its official membership in the NVIDIA Inception Program, a prestigious initiative designed to nurture cutting-edge startups revolutionizing industries with AI and data science.CASABOT's vision is to transform homes and buildings into intelligent, adaptive environments - eliminating app overload, simplifying control across brands, and delivering proactive automation that enhances quality of life. As a member of NVIDIA Inception, CASABOT will gain access to technical resources, go-to-market support, and cutting-edge GPU technologies that will accelerate the development and deployment of its proprietary sensing AI, automation engine, and emergency response stack.“Joining the NVIDIA Inception Program is a major milestone for CASABOT,” said Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, Founder & CEO of CASABOT.“This partnership validates our deep-tech approach and reinforces our mission to deliver seamless, intelligent living experiences to millions of users worldwide. NVIDIA's support will be instrumental as we scale our AI infrastructure and expand globally.”The NVIDIA Inception Program offers selected startups a unique set of benefits, including access to NVIDIA's latest technologies, technical training, and industry connections. CASABOT will leverage these advantages to further its R&D, optimize real-time automation models, and push the boundaries of what's possible in ambient intelligence and home autonomy.CASABOT's proprietary platform integrates thousands of third-party devices across vendors, ensuring frictionless control, energy optimization, and real-time emergency support - all without relying on verbal commands or app-switching. This partnership with NVIDIA comes at a time when CASABOT is expanding into key markets in the UAE, Switzerland, and the U.S., and actively onboarding real estate developers to pre-install its solution in new builds.About CASABOTCASABOT is a UAE-based smart home automation company redefining living standards with intelligent, AI-driven environments. Designed to be the“fifth utility,” CASABOT enables fully autonomous control across devices and brands, creating frictionless, personalized experiences for homes, businesses, and hospitality spaces.© 2023 NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

