Seyi Kehinde Wins International Recognition Award As 'Media Production Specialist' At Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Visionary media production expert and founder of OBKAY Resources Ltd. UK, Seyi Kehinde has been honored with the prestigious 'International Recognition Award' at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (Organised by Influencer Magazine UK ), recognizing his enduring contributions to media communications, digital printing, and faith-based leadership across the UK and beyond.With over 12 years of experience, Seyi has become a respected force in high-impact media solutions, bridging the worlds of digital innovation, business strategy, and creative storytelling. From major corporate campaigns to specialist print security projects, his work reflects not only technical mastery but also an unwavering commitment to precision, discretion, and values-driven leadership.“This award is both a celebration and a challenge-to keep pushing the boundaries of what media production can achieve,” said Seyi Kehinde.“Bringing stories to life through compelling visuals, sound, digital print media and seamless post-production-where creativity meets precision-is my mission, and I'm grateful to the IMA jury for this meaningful recognition.”Through OBKAY Resources, Seyi partners with leading UK commercial printers to deliver bespoke media and secure print solutions tailored to high-demand environments. His work spans media production strategy, communications consulting, and security advisory, offering clients a unique blend of innovation, reliability, and purpose. But beyond the technical, Seyi stands out as a Christian leader and mentor, whose work is rooted in spiritual wisdom and a commitment to service. Whether in boardrooms or creative studios, his presence is defined by a rare balance of humility, insight, and influence. A certified Media Communications Practitioner, Seyi's impact has earned him recognition not just for his work, but for the quiet integrity with which he leads.As the media landscape evolves with AI integration, immersive content, and hyper-personalization, Seyi envisions a future where media becomes a platform for empowerment as much as entertainment. His upcoming plans include launching a collaborative platform for global creatives, investing in virtual production tools, and mentoring rising talent all with a focus on promoting authenticity, diversity, and innovation.Awarded in the Essential Plan category, the International Recognition Award is a testament to Seyi Kehinde's enduring excellence and global perspective. It acknowledges his dedication to transforming not just what we see and hear, but how we connect, create, and grow. Congratulations, Seyi Kehinde, your journey continues to inspire creatives, uplift communities, and redefine the very standards of media production worldwide.

Paul Hebert

Influencer Magazine UK

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.