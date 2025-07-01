INVL Asset Management Raises EUR 35.43 Million For Investments In Funds Managed By 17Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, raised EUR 35.43 million for investments in funds managed by 17Capital which provides financing to the world's largest private equity managers, investors, and funds. This success in attracting investor funds further solidifies the Invalda INVL group's leading position in the Baltic private debt market.

“The private debt market is experiencing rapid growth globally, and the Baltic region is no exception. Private debt is emerging as an important alternative to traditional financing, while also serving as a valuable tool for portfolio diversification. We appreciate the trust our investors place in us and their decision to leverage the access we provide to globally diversified private debt funds managed by an experienced team. To date, our group has attracted over EUR 75 million to this asset class, reinforcing our leading position in the,” says Justas Riauba, Invalda INVL's Group Chief Investment Officer.

A private debt fund INVL Bridge Finance, which had more than EUR 40 million of assets under management at the end of May this year, is also a part of the Invalda INVL group.

INVL Partner Strategic Lending funds were distributed to the Baltic investors by the financial brokerage firm INVL Financial Advisors, which operates in Lithuania under the INVL Family Office brand.

“Retail and institutional investors in the Baltic countries are showing strong and growing interest in private debt solutions as an important component of a diversified portfolio. The successful distribution of these funds through the INVL Family Office reflects increasing confidence in structured, institutional-grade products and highlights the growing maturity of investors when it comes to selecting alternative investment solutions,” says Asta Jovaišienė, who heads the INVL Family Office.

Launched this year, the INVL Partner Strategic Lending funds invest in funds managed by 17Capital, a private credit manager active in North America and Europe. The strategy of that world-class specialised manager's funds is to lend to the world's best known private equity funds, managers and management companies against the net asset value (NAV) of their private equity portfolios or the management companies' investments, as well as to the participants of such funds.

The minimum investment in the funds for informed investors is EUR 125,000 or, if investments are made in US dollars, USD 145,000. The INVL Partner Strategic Lending funds target an expected net average annual investment return of more than 10%. The anticipated duration of the funds is 7 years.

Founded in 2008, 17Capital operates primarily from London and New York. The company has completed more than 100 investments and more than 50 exits and since its inception has raised more than USD 13 billion.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or has under supervision more than EUR 1.9 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds.

The person for additional information:

Justas Riauba, Invalda INVL Group Chief Investment Officer

