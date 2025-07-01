Regents Gate Capital Selects Big Xyt For Enhanced Trading Analytics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- big xyt, a leading independent provider of high-quality trade data and analytics, is pleased to announce its selection by Regents Gate Capital (RGC), a London-based alternative investment firm launched in mid-2024, as its preferred vendor for execution analytics and trading cost analysis (TCA).

This selection marks a significant milestone in big xyt's evolution, as its advanced analytics platform continues to gain traction among fund managers requiring granular execution intelligence and unbiased performance metrics.

RGC employs a fundamental equity market-neutral strategy that blends human insight, large-scale data and AI-driven machine learning to take long and short positions while remaining neutral to overall market movements.

Seeking to enhance its trading strategies, RGC required greater transparency into the European market structure, with a focus on accessing more liquidity while minimising price impact and slippage. With venues spanning lit and dark pools, systematic internalisers and periodic auctions, and new alternative trading mechanisms being introduced, gaining a clear picture of the European equities landscape remained challenging.

big xyt addresses this complexity by delivering an execution analytics solution for RGC's trading universe. This included detailed volume curves, venue-level performance insights and a rigorous breakdown of liquidity profiles.

This level of clarity has empowered RGC to engage in deeper, more informed conversations with brokers, supporting a highly disciplined and adaptive approach to their execution strategies.

“Navigating the intricacies of European equities trading depends on access to advanced, data-driven information - which big xyt delivers exceptionally well,” said Kevin Nealis, Chief Operating Officer at Regents Gate Capital.“Their independent data and execution analytics have helped us refine our strategies with greater precision. We can now quantify trade-offs, validate broker suggestions and measure the impact of every decision across Europe.”

Robin Mess, CEO at big xyt commented;“We're delighted to welcome Regents Gate Capital as a client. As a next-generation alternative investment firm focused on volume profiles and market impact, they exemplify the kind of sophisticated asset manager that values transparency, control and precision in execution.” Mess further stated;“Our continuously evolving execution analytics solutions are designed to meet these demands - by combining independent TCA validation with advanced machine learning techniques, we're helping clients like RGC achieve smarter execution and better trading outcomes across the board.”

About big xyt big xyt is a leading provider of independent trading analytics for the global financial markets. With advanced Level 3 capabilities and real-time insights at nanosecond precision, big xyt delivers consistent, high-quality data across venues and asset classes. Our technology is built on a cloud-native platform allowing processing of billions of records daily. Trusted by exchanges, banks and buy-side firms worldwide, our technology supports pre- and post-trade analysis and regulatory compliance including MiFID II. About Regents Gate Capital Regents Gate Capital pursues a fundamental equity market-neutral strategy, focused on identifying idiosyncratic alpha with the aim of generating consistent, uncorrelated returns. The strategy is differentiated through its proven ability to combine deep fundamental analysis with market-leading data processing and AI machine learning techniques, and combines the CIO's investment process over ca. 20 years, with the expertise of RGC's additional Co-Founders in Data Strategies and Data Science. The Strategy is comprised of mostly industrials (approx. 90%), with the universe over 250 stocks across US, Europe and Japan, set within a robust risk-management framework. Attachment Robin Mess, CEO

