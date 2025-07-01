UN Security Council Extends Mandate Of Peacekeeping Force On Golan Heights
Resolution 2782, regarding the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), stresses the obligation of both Israel and Syria to fully respect the terms of the 1974 ceasefire, and calls on them to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any breaches of the ceasefire and the area of separation, or the buffer zone.
It requests the secretary-general to ensure that the UNDOF has the required capacity and resources to fulfill the mandate in a safe and secure way.
The UNDOF was established in May, 1974, following the agreed disengagement of the Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights, that ended the 1973 Yom Kippur War. It has been tasked with maintaining a ceasefire between Israel and Syria.– NNN-XINHUA
