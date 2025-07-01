Colle AI Refines Multichain Publishing Tools To Enhance Deployment Control

New upgrades improve precision, flexibility, and speed across cross-chain NFT drops

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the intelligent multichain NFT creation platform, has refined its publishing tools to offer enhanced deployment control for creators building across diverse blockchain environments. This update marks a key milestone in Colle AI's mission to simplify complex NFT workflows while maximizing creative flexibility.The upgraded multichain publishing system enables users to deploy NFT collections with greater control over metadata, visual elements, and chain-specific configurations. With support for Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, XRP Ledger, and Bitcoin, creators can now optimize every release to meet technical and audience-specific demands without compromising on design or performance.Colle AI's intelligent backend streamlines the process through automated versioning, real-time chain previews, and conditional drop logic-features that allow for faster execution and precise customization at scale. These enhancements aim to support both individual creators and teams managing large, multi-stage deployments across ecosystems.With these latest refinements, Colle AI strengthens its role as a comprehensive creation and publishing suite for Web3 innovators. The platform continues to expand its infrastructure to make decentralized creativity more efficient, accessible, and scalable-without sacrificing control or quality.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+ +1 707-622-6168

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.