The Global Electronics Association Launches Industry Leading Circularity Resource Hub, Fast-Tracking Cost-Reducing, Efficient Solutions For Manufacturers
Mounting pressure for circularity in electronics is shaping the industry's next era of innovation. Circularity enables compliance with global regulations like Right to Repair and Ecodesign while improving companies' bottom lines and supply chain resilience.
Designed for use across the electronics industry, the Circularity Resource Hub curates unified, actionable strategies to scale circularity for engineers, manufacturers, suppliers, and decision-makers, providing sustainable solutions that lower material and operational costs to directly improve bottom lines. The Hub is the latest resource to come from Evolve, an initiative from the Global Electronics Association (formerly IPC) supporting industry sustainability efforts.
Key resources in the Hub include:
- In-depth guidance on how to design and embed circularity throughout every process of the electronics life cycle Practical tools and frameworks to support implementation A comprehensive guide for implementing practices to reduce e-waste Industry standards that enable repairability and rework, circularity, and more
Content will be updated continually to provide resources that address the challenges manufacturers face in adopting circular practices.
In tandem with the Circularity Resource Hub, the Global Electronics Association unveiled a new report, Circularity for Electronics: Proceedings Report that captures industry stakeholder insights and zeroes in on key challenges, opportunities, and solutions.
“As demand for electronics continues to grow, so too does our responsibility to design and manage products more sustainably. Circularity is about more than reducing waste, it's about unlocking efficiency, innovation, and resilience across the entire industry,” said Dr. John W. Mitchell, Global Electronics Association president and CEO.“We see that circularity is essential for sustainability and for the long-term competitiveness and growth of our industry.”
“Faced with sourcing uncertainty and pricing volatility, the electronics ecosystem has an opportunity to embrace circularity to reduce risk – and minimize its life cycle impacts in the process,” said Dr. Kelly Scanlon, Global Electronics Association lead sustainability strategist.“By centralizing best-in-class resources, we support the industry's sustainable transformation.”
Visit the Circularity Resource Hub now at electronics.org/evolve/circularity
to explore how your organization can lead, comply, and thrive in the circular economy, even in uncertain times.
About the Global Electronics Association
The Global Electronics Association is the voice of the electronics industry, working with thousands of members and partners to build a more resilient supply chain and drive sustainable growth. We advocate for fair trade, smart regulation, and regional manufacturing, and educate on industry practices, actionable intelligence and technical innovations to empower the future. The Association collaborates with governments and companies worldwide to advance a trusted and prosperous electronics industry. Formerly known as IPC, the organization serves a $6 trillion market and operates from offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North and South America. Learn more at .
