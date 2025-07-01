Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Termination Of Public Offering Of Debentures

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FORDISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.D) (TSX: AI.F) (TSX: AI.G) ("Atrium") today announced the termination of its bought deal offering of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of Atrium due September 30, 2032. The termination results from the additional time needed by Atrium's former auditor to complete further remediation procedures identified by the Canadian Public Accountability Board ("CPAB") over and above the initial remediation procedures previously performed. More specifically, additional remediation procedures are needed on the audit procedures the former auditor performed on the disclosure of the staging of Atrium's mortgage receivables and allowance for mortgage losses in 2023 and 2024. The foregoing has resulted in the opinions of the former auditor on Atrium's annual financial statements as at, and for the years ended, December 31, 2023 and 2024 being insufficiently supported in these areas. Atrium will provide assistance where needed and expects that all areas of concerns will be satisfactorily addressed.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities that were being offered have not been, and were not to be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not have been offered or sold in the United States unless an exemption from registration was available. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Atrium in any jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as "expect to," "expected," "will," "estimated" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and includes the expected satisfactory resolution of all areas of concern identified by CPAB with the audits performed by Atrium's former auditor. Atrium believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the ability of Atrium's former auditor to satisfy all areas of concern identified by CPAB with its audits of Atrium's financial statements and the risks related to Atrium's business, including those identified in Atrium's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors" (a copy of which may be obtained at ). Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Atrium undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

