'Worst Headache In Life': UAE Doctors Urge Brain Aneurysm Screening As Symptoms Misunderstood

Doctors in the UAE are urging residents, especially those with a family history of neurological conditions, to screen for brain aneurysms and remain alert to early warning signs that are often brushed aside or misunderstood.

The call for increased vigilance comes after Bollywood actor Salman Khan revealed in a candid moment on a popular talk show that he is dealing with brain aneurysm, trigeminal neuralgia, and arteriovenous (AV) malformation.

The 59-year-old actor, known for his robust fitness routine and active lifestyle, left many of his fans stunned by the revelation.

But Khan is not alone. From Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke to actress Tamala Jones, who was just 23 when she survived a ruptured aneurysm in 1998, many well-known figures have shared their own experiences. They bring greater visibility to a condition that is often silent until it's too late. Hollywood actress Sharon Stone and singer-songwriter Neil Young have also spoken publicly about their near-fatal encounters with brain aneurysms.

UAE-based neurologists are emphasising that awareness, early diagnosis, and regular check-ups could be lifesaving.

“An intracranial aneurysm, also known as a cerebral aneurysm, is a cerebrovascular disorder characterised by a localised dilation of a blood vessel in the brain due to a weakness in the vessel wall,” said Dr Mohamad Ahmad, neurology specialist at Saudi German Hospital, Sharjah.

“It can occur in any part of the brain but is most commonly found in the arteries of the Circle of Willis. The risk of rupture varies with the size and location of the aneurysm, with those in the posterior circulation being more prone to rupture. Screening is recommended for individuals with more than two first degree relatives with brain aneurysms or individual with genetic predisposition.”

While brain aneurysms remain relatively rare, experts believe many people may unknowingly live with one.

“A 2023 systematic review of neurological disorders in the UAE mentions only one relevant source - the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study - which estimates that the incidence of subarachnoid hemorrhage (often due to aneurysm rupture) in the UAE is between 11 and 13 per 100,000 people,” said Dr Anoop Narendran, neurologist at Medcare Royal, Dubai.

“Most global estimates range between 10 and 15 per 100,000, so the UAE sits comfortably within that typical range.”

But the numbers alone don't capture the damage an undetected aneurysm can cause. That's why doctors here are stressing the importance of understanding the symptoms, particularly in the case of unruptured aneurysms.

“In unruptured cases, symptoms - if present - might include headaches, vision problems, eye pain, or even numbness in the face, drooping of eyes if the aneurysm is pressing on nearby nerves, or abnormal sounds in the ear (tinnitus),” explained Dr Ponnu Sankara Pillai, specialist neurologist at Aster Hospital Mankhool.

“A ruptured aneurysm typically causes a sudden, severe headache, often described as the 'worst headache of one's life,' accompanied by nausea, vomiting, loss of consciousness, or seizures. It's a neurological emergency requiring immediate attention,” he added.

Healthcare professionals also note that lifestyle factors like high salt intake, sedentary habits, and stress may further influence vascular health.

At-risk individuals

Doctors say certain individuals should take extra precautions, particularly those above 40 with a history of uncontrolled hypertension, heavy smoking, or sudden, unexplained deaths in the family.

“In the UAE, while comprehensive population-level data is limited, we do see brain aneurysms with comparable frequency to global estimates,” added Dr Pillai.

“Those presenting with unrelenting headache, tinnitus, double vision, facial droop, or any neurological symptoms - especially with family history - should consider proactive imaging and counseling.”