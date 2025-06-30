Tam Fortis Launches Initiative To Develop World's Smallest Portable Nuclear Reactors, Directly Responding To New Executive Orders
Microreactor (4-ft Class) : 35–40 kW for 10 years, maintenance-free, can be truck-mounted or delivered via helicopter sling load.
Mini Modular Power Cell : 10–15 W for up to 18 months, palm-sized, ideal for ISR sensors, edge computing, and autonomous robots operating in hazardous environments.
Both products will feature inherently safe designs, leveraging advanced fuel configurations and thermal conversion technologies to achieve unprecedented portability. Beyond-state-of-the-art AI ensures fault-tolerant, autonomous operations in remote, high-stakes environments.
Innovation That Redefines Mobile Power
Tam Fortis's Microreactor will power forward operating bases, disaster response efforts, and U.S. rare-earth mining operations, enabling 24/7 clean energy where grids and diesel cannot reach. The Mini Modular Power Cell will support autonomous robotics and sensors in defense and industrial applications.
CEO Allan Grosvenor, aerospace hypersonics and AI pioneer, says: "The Department of Defense has identified urgent requirements for portable nuclear power in remote operations. Our solutions not only meet these needs but also have compelling dual-use applications for industrial and consumer markets, promising massive business growth beyond initial DoD contracts."
Prince 'Stash' Klossowski de Rola, Tam Fortis's Chief Visionary and a proven innovator with more than 50 years of turning bold ideas into culture-shaping ventures, adds: "Our company is pioneering a new frontier in energy. These portable nuclear reactors, the first of their kind, directly address the urgent needs outlined in the recent executive orders. We're not just responding to a mandate; we're leading a revolution in safe, mobile power."
A Microreactor Innovation 'Dream Team'
Tam Fortis has assembled a veritable 'dream team' advisory board:
Mark Miller : 35 years in nuclear engineering and Nuclear Regulatory Commission leadership.
Vince Pecoraro : Former Pentagon acquisitions leader.
Chris Dawson : Ex-Tesla lead automation engineer, Navy nuclear chemist.
Powering the Future
Tam Fortis invites investors and partners from the DoD, DOE, and private sector to join us in shaping the future of portable energy. Contact us at [email protected] or visit .
About Tam Fortis Solutions:
Pioneering safe, AI-driven nuclear energy, Tam Fortis is developing the world's smallest portable reactors to meet tomorrow's challenges.
Media Contact: Allan Grosvenor, CEO – [email protected]
SOURCE Tam Fortis Solutions
