Ecovyst Issues 2024 Sustainability Report

WAYNE, Pa., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT ), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts, virgin sulfuric acid and sulfuric acid regeneration services ("Ecovyst"), today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, "Building Momentum Towards a More Sustainable Future." This report features 2024 data, including HSES, greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water, and waste results. It also highlights the incremental progress the company has made toward achieving its sustainability goals.

"In 2024 we continued to advance our sustainability programs and objectives, gaining momentum through our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement. At Ecovyst, we help our customers develop cleaner, more sustainable technologies, and we aim to support industries that advance society in a positive manner. Our products and services, such as sulfuric acid and sulfuric acid regeneration, are vital in the production of basic materials and cleaner-burning fuels that are essential for a sustainable global economy. In addition, we have continued to expand our portfolio of catalyst technologies with advanced silicas for biocatalysis and carbon capture processes, and zeolite catalysts that play a key role in the production of sustainable fuels and in advanced recycling processes," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst's Chief Executive Officer. "The sustainability goals we have set for 2025 and 2030 and our reported progress towards the achievement of our goals, including our industry-leading zero OSHA recordables injury rate in 2024, are outlined in the 2024 Sustainability Report. These goals will continue to guide our actions and our focus over the next several years. We are excited about the future and Ecovyst's key role in making the future more sustainable."

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts, virgin sulfuric acid and sulfuric acid regeneration services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. Advanced Materials & Catalysts, through its Advanced Silicas business, provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst Joint Venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of sustainable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical process. For more information, see our website at .

