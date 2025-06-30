Earn Up To $1,000,000 A Day With BTC Miner 100% Guaranteed Profits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, NY, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid ongoing market volatility in the cryptocurrency sector, investors are increasingly turning to platforms that offer greater stability and predictable returns. BTC Miner has emerged as a game-changing force in the space-introducing a smart cloud mining platform that blends cutting-edge technology with financial security to deliver

Whether Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP is surging or sinking, BTC Miner ensures one thing: guaranteed earnings backed by an FCA -certified structure . The platform has been officially registered under the UK Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) , giving investors a level of trust and regulatory confidence rare in the mining industry.





Stable Profits, Flexible Contracts – No Technical Skills Needed

BTC Miner's flagship offering is its guaranteed principal + fixed return contracts , allowing users to earn without the risks of traditional trading or hardware setup. For example:



Invest $200 and earn $10 per day for 2 days , totaling $220



A $1000 plan generates $23.80/day over 3 days , yielding $1071.40

Larger contracts offer daily returns up to $502.50 , with total payouts surpassing $3500









Returns are paid every 24 hours and can be withdrawn instantly or reinvested with a single tap.

New Users Receive $500 Bonus – No Deposit Required

To lower the entry barrier, BTC Miner is offering a $500 welcome bonus to all newly registered users. This trial fund can be used to purchase a real mining contract, allowing beginners to earn real profits before committing their own capital.

Referral System Rewards Community Growth

BTC Miner also runs an attractive referral program , rewarding users who invite others to join:



Earn 7% of your direct invitees' contract purchases

Earn 2% from second-tier referrals-friends of your friends

There is no cap on referral income, enabling top users to build powerful passive revenue networks.



Why BTC Miner?



FCA-certified – Fully compliant and secure



Guaranteed principal + interest – Zero risk of capital loss



AI-powered smart mining – Maximized yield, 100% automated



Multi-currency support – Accepts USDT (TRC20 & ERC20), BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, and more



Green mining infrastructure – Powered by solar and wind energy

24/7 global support – Multi-language, fast response team



Getting Started Is Simple

at:and choose your preferred contractand withdraw at any time





About BTC Miner

Founded in 2009, BTC Miner is a next-generation digital asset mining platform leveraging intelligent cloud infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and green energy to deliver scalable, stable, and secure investment solutions worldwide.

Join the global shift to intelligent mining and turn volatility into opportunity -with BTC Miner, your digital income starts today.

Official Website:



Attachment

BTC Miner

CONTACT: Official Website: Contact: ...