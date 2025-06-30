Atico Mining Announces Execution Of Loan Amendment With Trafigura To Restructure Outstanding Credit Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the“” or“”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) announces that, further to its press release dated June 13, 2025, it has fully executed the loan amendment and restructuring with Trafigura PTE. LTD. (the“”) regarding the extension of the Company's existing secured credit agreement (the“”) with Trafigura and certain subsidiaries of the Company, of which US$8.7 million remains outstanding (the“”).

Under the amendment, the Principal Amount will be repaid in two installments: US$2.7 million on July 25, 2025, and US$6 million on December 30, 2026. The outstanding Principal Amount will accrue interest at a rate of SOFR plus 7.5%. Additionally, the Company and Trafigura have agreed to extend the existing commercial concentrate purchase contract for two more years, covering 100% of the concentrate produced from the El Roble mine, with a minimum annual tonnage of 32,000 dry metric tons.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Specifically, this news release includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements regarding: the expected terms contained in the definitive documentation and the expected closing of the loan refinancing with Trafigura including the timing thereof.

