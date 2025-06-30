TEM Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Tempus AI, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm
LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Tempus AI, Inc. ("Tempus" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TEM ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 6, 2024 and May 27, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 12, 2025.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at [email protected] .
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tempus overinflated the value of various contracts including deals with related parties and self-funded agreements. The Company's joint venture with SoftBank was at risk of being discredited because of the appearance of "round-tripping" capital to create revenue. The Company acquired Ambry, known for its aggressive and potentially unethical business practices. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tempus, investors suffered damages.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
