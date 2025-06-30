The Oncology Institute And Silversummit Healthplan Partner To Provide Oncology Care To Over 80,000 Medicaid Members In Nevada
“We couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to expand our partnership with SilverSummit and help create improved access and quality of cancer care to their Medicaid patient population,” commented Daniel Virnich, MD, CEO of The Oncology Institute.“We have a longstanding track record of providing outstanding care to Medicaid patients in other markets, and we look forward to broadening these efforts within the Las Vegas community.”
“At SilverSummit Healthplan, our top priority is ensuring our members receive the highest quality care, especially when facing a cancer diagnosis,” said Eric Schmacker, Plan President and CEO at SilverSummit Healthplan.“Partnering with The Oncology Institute allows us to connect our Medicaid members with compassionate, expert oncology care close to home-helping them navigate their treatment journey with confidence and support.”
Patient Impact
SilverSummit Healthplan members can now access TOI's comprehensive cancer care at three convenient Nevada locations:
- Las Vegas
2911 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 210, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Phone: 702-342-1244
Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm Henderson
2904 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052
Phone: 702-471-7779
Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm Spring Valley
6450 Medical Center St., Las Vegas, NV 89148
Phone: 702-739-9518
Hours: Mon., Wed., & Fri.: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm; Tue. & Thu.: Closed
About The Oncology Institute
Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better.
For more information, visit .
About SilverSummit Healthplan
SilverSummit Healthplan is a managed care plan that provides Medicaid and marketplace health insurance to the people of Nevada. Established in 2017, SilverSummit exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. SilverSummit is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit .
Contacts
Media
The Oncology Institute, Inc.
...
Investors
Solebury Strategic Communications
...
