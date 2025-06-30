S&P Global Mobility Projects Moderate U.S. Auto Sales For June 2025 At 1.27 Million Units

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New light vehicle sales in June expected to maintain pace with the mild result of previous month Battery Electric Vehicle estimated shares for June expected at 7% SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Mobility projects new light vehicle sales volume in June 2025 will reach 1.27 million units. With only 24 selling days for the month, unadjusted volume comparisons would be down compared to June 2024 (26 selling days) and the month-prior (27 selling days in May 2025), absent other impacts. The anticipated June 2025 volume translates to an estimated annual sales pace of 15.6 million units (seasonally adjusted annual rate: SAAR), aligned with the May downshift (15.7M SAAR), as both months declined after the pull-ahead effect evident in the March-April results. "Automakers and consumer alike continue to digest an uneasy and uncertain environment," said Chris Hopson, principal analyst at S&P Global Mobility . "While we saw strong March and April sales levels, June brings a second consecutive month of milder pace for auto demand. New vehicle affordability concerns are expected to worsen in the second half of the year under potential upward pricing adjustments. We see these pressures particularly as inventory subject to tariffs begins to replace pre-tariff product."

U.S. Light Vehicle Sales



Jun 25 (Est) May 25 Jun 24 Total Light Vehicle Units, NSA 1,272,300 1,466,595 1,309,997

In millions, SAAR 15.6 15.7 15.0 Light Truck In millions, SAAR 13.0 13.1 12.3 Passenger Car In millions, SAAR 2.6 2.6 2.7 Source: S&P Global Mobility (Est), U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales

According to S&P Global Mobility new registration data, estimated share of BEV sales for both May and June is expected around the 7% level as BEV sales growth is moderating and share will be reflective of the stalled conditions for BEV demand. BEV share of sales hit over 8% in January, but fell in February and March, to 7.2% and 7.5%, respectively, before declining to below 7% in April.

Continued development of BEV sales remains an assumption in the longer term S&P Global Mobility light vehicle sales forecast, although an unsettled regulatory and incentive policy environment has raised the potential that future growth rates will be more mild. In the immediate term, month-to-month share volatility is anticipated.

