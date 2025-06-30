S&P Global Mobility Projects Moderate U.S. Auto Sales For June 2025 At 1.27 Million Units
|
U.S. Light Vehicle Sales
|
|
|
Jun 25 (Est)
|
May 25
|
Jun 24
|
Total Light Vehicle
|
Units, NSA
|
1,272,300
|
1,466,595
|
1,309,997
|
|
In millions, SAAR
|
15.6
|
15.7
|
15.0
|
Light Truck
|
In millions, SAAR
|
13.0
|
13.1
|
12.3
|
Passenger Car
|
In millions, SAAR
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
Source: S&P Global Mobility (Est), U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis
Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales
According to S&P Global Mobility new registration data, estimated share of BEV sales for both May and June is expected around the 7% level as BEV sales growth is moderating and share will be reflective of the stalled conditions for BEV demand. BEV share of sales hit over 8% in January, but fell in February and March, to 7.2% and 7.5%, respectively, before declining to below 7% in April.
Continued development of BEV sales remains an assumption in the longer term S&P Global Mobility light vehicle sales forecast, although an unsettled regulatory and incentive policy environment has raised the potential that future growth rates will be more mild. In the immediate term, month-to-month share volatility is anticipated.
About S&P Global Mobility
At S&P Global Mobility, we provide invaluable insights derived from unmatched automotive data, enabling our customers to anticipate change and make decisions with conviction. Our expertise helps them to optimize their businesses, reach the right consumers, and shape the future of mobility. We open the door to automotive innovation, revealing the buying patterns of today and helping customers plan for the emerging technologies of tomorrow.
S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
[email protected]
