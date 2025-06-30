Alltius Launches Agentic AI Suite, Forging The Future Of Financial Services

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltius today launched its Agentic AI Suite, a comprehensive platform for building, deploying, training, and maintaining sophisticated AI agents geared to redefine the financial services landscape. This will enable financial institutions to move beyond basic automation and into an era of intelligent, proactive, and personalized customer experiences.

"We are at an inflection point in the history of artificial intelligence and its application in the enterprise," said Vibs Abhishek, CEO and Founder of Alltius. "With our Agentic AI Suite, we are providing the engine for the next generation of financial services-one that is not only more efficient and automated but also more human-centric and intelligent. We are giving our clients the power to build their future, today."

The Alltius Agentic AI Suite: An Architecture of Innovation

The Alltius platform is a complete, end-to-end ecosystem for agentic AI built for insurance, banking , lending, wealth management and FinTechs, providing a powerful suite of tools that work in concert to deliver unparalleled performance:



PULSE Analytics: Go beyond dashboards to unearth deep, actionable insights into customer behavior, operational efficiency, and new product opportunities. See the "why" behind the data and anticipate customer needs before they arise.

INTERACT Human AI Interface: A seamless, intuitive interface for your employees, enabling them to collaborate with AI agents through voice and text. Deploy your AI agents for your customers or your employees with one click integrations across voice, email, chat, custom APIs and more.

ACT Multi-agents Library: Leverage a powerful library of over 50+ pre-trained AI agents, specifically designed for the complexities of the financial services industry. Pick and choose from AI agents for banking, financial services, wealth management, insurance agency management, call center management and more.

FLOW Engine: Design and deploy complex, intelligent workflows with an intuitive, natural language interface. The Flow Engine empowers both business and technical users to create powerful automations that drive efficiency and innovation. KNO Store: Seamlessly connect your existing systems and data sources with over 100+ integrations and almost all kinds of documents. Provide your AI agents with the context they need to deliver truly personalized experiences.

The Alltius Difference

Alltius is the only platform that works with the latest AI research, combining the strengths of multiple research methodologies, top-tier and proprietary LLMs, and a world-class team of researchers to deliver best-in-class performance for every financial services task. With over 20 years of experience developing these advanced systems, our team has an unparalleled understanding of the nuances and complexities of enterprise AI.

Transforming Financial Services: Use Cases for a New Era

The Alltius Agentic AI Suite is already transforming a wide range of financial services use cases, including:



Loan Origination and Underwriting: Automate lending operations , data collection, risk assessment, and decision-making to accelerate the loan lifecycle and improve accuracy.

Intelligent Customer Servicing: Provide 24/7, personalized support to your customers, resolving their inquiries instantly and freeing up your human agents to handle more complex issues.

Automated Claims Processing: Streamline the claims process from first notice of loss to final settlement, reducing costs and improving claimant satisfaction.

Proactive Wealth Management: Empower financial advisors with AI-powered insights and recommendations, enabling them to provide proactive, data-driven advice to their clients. Next-Generation Compliance and Fraud Detection: Leverage AI to monitor transactions in real-time, identify suspicious activity, and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements.

A Partnership for Success: End-to-End Hand-Holding

Alltius is more than just a technology provider; we are a partner in your success. We offer comprehensive consulting services, providing end-to-end hand-holding to ensure that you get the most out of our platform. Our team of experts will work with you every step of the way, from initial strategy and design to implementation, training, and ongoing optimization.

The Alltius Agentic AI Suite is available now. To begin your journey to the future of financial services, visit alltiu .

About Alltius

Alltius is a pioneering agentic AI platform for financial services . By combining deep financial domain expertise with advanced natural language processing and system integration capabilities, Alltius enables financial institutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences while dramatically reducing operational costs. Headquartered in Irvine, Alltius serves insurance companies, banks, and wealth management firms globally.

Alltius' innovative no-code platform allows businesses to seamlessly create, train and deploy AI assistants, even within a day. Alltius' platform has military grade security with SOC2 Type 2 and ISO certifications, ability to handle enterprise scale volumes of more than 500K queries per day, no hallucinations with native AI technology & 1/10th operating costs with self-hosted solutions.

Alltius is a product created by experts who have taught AI and NLP at Carnegie Mellon and built large scale systems at places such as Amazon, Google and Meta and used by billions

SOURCE Alltius Inc.

